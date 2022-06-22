2022 NFL Draft Review: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings experienced heartbreak last season by going 8-9 and missing the NFL Playoffs. The reason why the season was so excruciating was because eight of their nine losses were by eight points or less. The team is good enough to win games, but they consistently lost close games all season long.

This issue needs to be fixed immediately. Fortunately, the Vikings had ten picks in this NFL Draft so that they will be able to add the necessary depth in order to stop the choking.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 32: Lewis Cine - S - Georgia (6'2", 199 lbs, 73 tackles, 9 pass break-ups, 1 INT).

Cine should compete for the starting strong safety spot. Whether he starts or not, he will make plays in the secondary.

Round 2, Pick 10: Andrew Booth - CB - Clemson (6'0", 194 lbs, 3 INT, 3 tackles for loss, 5 pass break-ups).

Booth should see plenty of time at cornerback.

Round 2, Pick 27: Ed Ingram - G - LSU (6'3", 307 lbs).

Ingram started at both guard spots on the offensive line during his college career. He adds interior depth to the offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 2: Brian Asamoah - LB - Oklahoma (6'0", 226 lbs, 90 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles).

Asamoah adds depth at inside linebacker.

Round 4, Pick 13: Akayleb Evans - CB - Missouri (6'2", 197 lbs, 1 INT, 6 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

Evans adds even more depth at cornerback. He is tall enough to be able to contend with taller receivers.

Round 5, Pick 22: Esezi Otomewo - DE - Minnesota (6'5", 282 lbs, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Otomewo could possibly see some time as a strong-side defensive end in the Vikings rotation.

Round 5, Pick 26: Ty Chandler - RB - North Carolina (5'11", 204 lbs, 1,092 rushing yds, 13 TD, 216 receiving yds).

Chandler will compete to be the third RB on the depth chart.

Round 6, Pick 5: Vederian Lowe - OT - Illinois (6'5", 314 lbs).

Lowe started all four seasons at left tackle at Illinois. He will add depth at offensive tackle for the Vikings.

Round 6, Pick 12: Jalen Nailor - WR - Michigan State (5'11", 186 lbs, 37 receptions, 695 yds, 6 TD, 81 kick return yards).

The Vikings are set at wide receiver, so Nailor will be given time to develop. He could also contend for the returner spot.

Round 7, Pick 6: Nick Muse - TE - South Carolina (6'5", 259 lbs, 20 rec, 222 yds, 2 TD).

Muse could see some time as a blocking TE on short-yardage situations.

Cine and Booth could help the Vikings defense become more stout in the fourth quarter. A pass break-up at the opportune time could change those close losses into victories this season. Grade: B-.