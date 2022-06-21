Jimmie Allen to headline Taste of Joliet this weekend

The Taste of Joliet is back after a two-year hiatus at the Joliet Memorial Stadium from Friday, June 24th to Sunday, June 26th. The festival is not messing around this year because the music lineup is stacked.

Fireworks Pixabay

Friday evening on the main stage begins with local rock bands Hot Mess at 3:30 PM and 7th Heaven at 4:45 PM. Then at 6:30 PM, alternative rock band Sugar Ray will hit the stage. Sugar Ray had pop classics in the late '90's with "Fly" and "Every Morning."

The main act for Friday evening is rock band Collective Soul at 8 PM. Collective Soul has been making rock hits for over 30 years. If you have ever watched American Idol on TV, then you have definitely heard their song titled "Hollywood."

After having rock music on Friday night, the theme for Saturday is country music. The main singer on Saturday night at 7:45 PM is Jimmie Allen. Allen is one of the biggest country music stars in the world. His duet with Brad Paisley titled "Freedom Was a Highway" was one of the biggest country music hits in 2021.

The theme for Sunday will be Latino music. The group Los Heroes Del Norte will be on stage at 4 PM. The group makes classical Mexican-style music. Here is a clip of their song titled "Cual Fue Mi Error." That translates to "What Was My Mistake" in English. When was the last time you said that to your significant other?

Chicago band Banda Potrillos will be on stage at 5:15 PM. You will see a couple of guys singing with about 10 people playing horns.

To close out the Taste of Joliet is Lupillo Rivera at 6:30 PM. Rivera is a Grammy-Award winner and has been singing for over 25 years. He is the sister to Jenni Rivera, one of the greatest Latino music singers of all time.

For tickets, you can purchase them here at this link.