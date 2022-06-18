3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nowell Park tomorrow

U. C. Me Expressions custom clothing will be holding their 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nowell Park on Sunday, June 19th from 1 PM CST until dusk. Admission to the event is free, but you will need to register at this link.

Juneteenth Pixabay

This year is the second year in which Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday. However, U. C. Me Expressions were a little bit ahead of the curve because this celebration will be the third annual Juneteenth event.

Many people are still asking the question, "What in the world is Juneteenth?" The whole concept of Juneteenth began when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced to the slaves in Galveston, TX that they were free on June 19, 1865.

The slaves in Galveston did not know that they were already released from bondage three years earlier when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. However, the news was kept away from the slaves in Galveston. Therefore, they worked three years without any pay. The lesson that Juneteenth teaches is that you should never allow for anyone to exploit you or to take advantage of the resources that you possess.

Hundreds of people showed up to last year's Juneteenth Celebration. There was plenty of fun, plenty of food, plenty of music, and plenty of camaraderie. Nowell Park is located at 199 Mills Rd. in Joliet.

If you are a vendor, then you will be able to sell your wares at the Juneteenth Celebration. All of the contact information is listed at this event link. For example, U. C. Me Expressions sells their apparel at the venue.

We need to continue to celebrate Juneteenth because everyone does not think we are free even though we are free. The idea of freedom is still blurred from the perspective of African-Americans because on average, 30 African-Americans are killed every day by gun violence. Black lives will begin to matter once African-Americans decide to stop killing each other.