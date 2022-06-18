2022 NFL Draft Review: Los Angeles Rams

After winning the NFC West Division, the Los Angeles Rams carried that momentum into the postseason by winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams may have started a new trend because they traded away first round and second round picks last season in order to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller, and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. along with picks in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Why take a risk on a rookie when you can add an established star with future draft picks?

As a result, the Rams did not have any first round and second round picks in this year's NFL Draft, but they still had eight picks that were used to add depth to the roster.

Football Pixabay

Round 3, Pick 40: Logan Bruss - G - Wisconsin (6'5", 309 lbs).

Bruss started at right tackle and at right guard during his college career with the Badgers. He adds more offensive line depth.

Round 4, Pick 37: DeCobie Durant - S - South Carolina State (5'10", 180 lbs, 3 INT, 12 pass break-ups, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack).

Durant adds depth at free safety for the Rams.

Round 5, Pick 21: Kyren Williams - RB - Notre Dame (5'9", 194 lbs, 1,002 rushing yds, 14 TD, 359 receiving yds, 3 TD).

Williams appeared to be selected so that he would be the third running back along with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. However, he broke his foot in minicamp last week. The Rams are being optimistic that he will be back before the season begins.

Round 6, Pick 33: Quentin Lake - S - UCLA (6'1", 201 lbs, 54 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 6 pass break-ups).

Lake adds depth at the strong safety position for the Rams. He has a strong lineage because he is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Carnell Lake.

Round 6, Pick 34: Derion Kendrick - CB - Georgia (6'0", 194 lbs, 4 INT, 3 pass break-ups, 2 tackles for loss).

Kendrick dropped in this draft because he was kicked out of Clemson early in his college career. However, he redeemed himself by starting for Georgia. He should see some time defending against multiple wide receiver sets.

Round 7, Pick 14: Daniel Hardy - DE - Montana State (6'2", 239 lbs, 16 sacks, 77 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles).

Hardy could see some time as a pass-rushing linebacker from the edge.

Round 7, Pick 32: Russ Yeast - S - Kansas State (5'10", 192 lbs, 4 INT, 10 pass break-ups).

Yeast will add even more depth at safety.

Round 7, Pick 40: A.J. Arcuri - OT - Michigan State (6'7", 308 lbs).

Arcuri started at left tackle and at right tackle for the Spartans. He will add more depth to the offensive line.

The Rams added depth at various positions throughout the team. Drafting a wide receiver would have made this draft even better for the Rams. Grade: C-.