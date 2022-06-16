Juneteenth event at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this Saturday

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum will be holding a Juneteenth special event on Saturday, June 18th from 2 PM to 9 PM EST. The event will be held outside of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza stage. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum is located at 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard in Cleveland.

Admission for the event is free of charge. However, you do have to reserve tickets online on the Rock & Roll website in order for you to have a seat at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.

Juneteenth label Pixabay

Five acts will perform throughout the day. Here is a look at the schedule.

2 PM: 10k Movement Dance. 10k Movement Dance is a local dance group. Watch them move around the stage.

3 PM: Charity Barnes. Charity Barnes is a NeoSoul R&B singer from Akron, OH. Here is a snippet of her music.

4 PM: Bucket Drum interactive demonstration with Rainey Institute. The Rainey Institute is a non-profit institute that provides art and music education to children within the Cleveland community. They teach drama, dance, music, and visual arts. They offer group music lessons and private music lessons to people within the community.

The bucket drum interactive demonstration will be a musical experience using a five-gallon bucket as a drum. With the show being interactive, they may ask you to go on the stage and play the drums. You will be able to let out some frustration with ruthless aggression on the bucket drum.

5 PM: Jul Big Green. Jul Big Green is a musician and guitarist that blends pop, rock, R&B, and rap seamlessly throughout his songs. Here is a sample of his music from this link from Spotify.

8 PM: Djapo performance with The Hands of Time. The Djapo Cultural Institute in Cleveland is known throughout the world for their traditional dancing and their traditional music with drums. They will be joined by Magatte Sow, a percussionist for the legend Angelique Kidjo. She also composed all of the folkloric drumming that was used in the Marvel movie 'The Black Panther.'