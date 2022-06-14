Chicago, IL

Buddy Guy to headline Blues on the Fox festival this weekend

Adrian Holman

Whenever the blues is mentioned in Chicago, the first name that is always mentioned is Buddy Guy. Guy has been performing in the music industry since 1953. Guy is the headliner for the Blues on the Fox festival this weekend at RiversEdge Park in Aurora.

The Blues on the Fox festival will take place on Friday, June 17th and June 18th at the Thomas J. Weisner RiversEdge Park right off of Fox River. Tickets will be $25 for each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWoAN_0gAmHb4500
Musical notesPixabay

The schedule for both days of the event is magnificent. The festival begins at 7 PM with blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland. When you hear the voice of this Chicago native, then you will understand why she is married to the blues.

To close out Friday's festivities at 9 PM is blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His blend of blues, rock, and country is one of the reasons why he has been a mainstay in the music industry for decades.

Kicking off Saturday's lineup at 3 PM will be blues singer and guitarist Melody Angel. Angel has been called the future of blues music ever since she hit the scene about five years ago. Her guitar playing is reminiscent of blues legends of the past.

Next up at 5 PM is blues harmonica legend Billy Branch. He has been captivating crowds since 1970.

Then, Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers will hit the stage at 7 PM. Abair is one of the best saxophonists in the world. She has been making smooth jazz hits and blues hits for over 20 years. The Boneshakers Blues Band have been shaking up the blues scene in Buffalo for the past decade. The combination of all of this musical talent is amazing.

Closing out the festival is Buddy Guy at 9 PM. No introduction is needed. He is so awesome that he even made "Mary Had a Little Lamb" a hit in 1969.

On Saturday, there will be a grand opening of the Wilder Park Promenade from noon until 7 PM. The Promenade is located across the RiversEdge bridge west of Fox River. Admission to the promenade is free of charge. Bring the entire family because the grand opening event will be filled with children's activities and food trucks.

# blues on the fox# buddy guy# mindi abair# riversedge park# blues music

