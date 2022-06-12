Joliet Regional College & Career Fair on June 15

After a two-year hiatus, the Joliet Regional College and Career Fair is back. The Joliet Regional College and Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at the Joliet Junior College (JJC) Event Center from 2 PM to 6 PM CST. The JJC Event Center is located at the southwest side of the main campus.

Interstate Highway Pixabay

Employers throughout the area are still short-staffed at this time when work is at its busiest point. This time is the right time for you to secure some employment before the summer ends. As proof, the list of companies that will be hiring is rather extensive at this time. There will be representatives from 77 different employers from the region that will be at this event.

If you are not able to find a job that you like out of all of these employers, then you really do not want to work this summer. Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success.

However, an alternative for not working this summer is to look to go back to school in order to refine your occupational skills. Many colleges and universities in the area have not fulfilled their admission goals for the fall. You still have a couple of months to find a college that you want to go to while having enough time to fill out all of the admission forms and all of the forms for financial assistance, such as for scholarships, for grants, for college loans, and for financial aid.

There will be 24 different colleges and universities within the state of Illinois that will be at the venue. If you already have a job, then you can find a college where you can enroll online while still maintaining your employment.

If you do plan to go to the Joliet Regional College and Career Fair, then I hope that you are able to either become employed, become a college student, or become employed while also becoming a college student.