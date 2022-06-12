2022 NFL Draft Review: Kansas City Chiefs

The hangover of losing Super Bowl 55 extended over into the start of the regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs starting out 3-3 at the beginning of the season. Once Jackson Mahomes was removed from the sidelines because he was a major distraction, the Chiefs began to play like they normally over the past three seasons and finished the regular season 12-5. Kansas City almost reached the Super Bowl for the third straight season, but were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

For two seasons in a row, the Chiefs defense was the team's Achilles heel. The defense had to be addressed in this NFL Draft. Also, Kansas City needed to draft a wide receiver because the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami. Plus, the Chiefs needed to select players that can help right away because their schedule is one of the toughest schedules in NFL history.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 21: Trent McDuffie - CB - Washington (5'11", 193 lbs, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 pass break-ups).

McDuffie is a corner who specializes in man-to-man press coverage. That's a good thing because he will start right away.

Round 1, Pick 30: George Karlaftis - DE - Purdue (11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles).

The Chiefs needed another pass-rusher from the outside that can make plays. Karlaftis will also start right away.

Round 2, Pick 22: Skyy Moore - WR - Western Michigan (5'10", 195 lbs, 95 receptions, 1,292 yds, 10 TD).

Moore is a receiver that runs good routes all over the field. He should see some time as the third or the fourth wide receiver in the rotation.

Round 2, Pick 30: Bryan Cook - S - Cincinnati (6'1", 206 lbs, 93 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 9 pass break-ups).

Cook should see some time as a back-up strong safety. He is a strong tackler and can disrupt plenty of quick passes over the middle.

Round 3, Pick 39: Leo Chenal - LB - Wisconsin (6'3", 250 lbs, 115 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).

Chenal adds depth at inside linebacker. He could see some time on passing downs because he blitzes well up the middle.

Round 4, Pick 30: Joshua Williams - CB - Fayetteville State (6'3", 195 lbs, 3 INT, 1 returned INT for TD, 6 pass break-ups).

Williams is a tall corner that will be given a chance to develop.

Round 5, Pick 2: Darian Kinnard - G - Kentucky (6'5", 322 lbs).

Kinnard started at right tackle for the past three seasons for the Wildcats. However, he will be developed at guard.

Round 7, Pick 22: Jaylen Watson - CB - Washington State (6'2", 197 lbs, 2 INT, 3 pass break-ups, 4 fumble recoveries).

Watson is another tall corner that will be developed.

Round 7, Pick 30: Isiah Pacheco - RB - Rutgers (5'10", 216 lbs, 647 yds rushing, 5 TD).

It will be tough for Pacheco to make the team with the depth the Chiefs have at running back. However, he may see some time if he makes the team or the practice squad because their has been injury issues at running back for the past couple of years.

Round 7, Pick 38: Nazeeh Johnson - CB - Marshall (5'10", 199 lbs, 67 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 5 pass break-ups).

Johnson adds even more depth at corner.

Fortunately, the Chiefs were fed up with being toasted all the time in the secondary by selecting 4 corners and a safety. Karlaftis will make the pass rush better as well. Grade: B-.