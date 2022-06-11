Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.

What's even better is that there is free parking at the Zhou B Art Center. You do not hear about free parking that often within the city of Chicago. Fortunately, the Art Center is located right next to an industrial park, so there will be plenty of parking spaces for the event.

Juneteenth Pixabay

The fashion pop-up will showcase all kinds of apparel and accessories that is sold by this boutique. All of the apparel that Sista2Susta sells are women's clothing: blouses, T-shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, jeans, and workout sets.

For women that are looking to round out their look for the summer, this fashion show is for you. After starting the business in 2020, Sista2Susta has been trending with women in the Chicago area because clothing is fashionable while being affordable. Everything in their clothing line is within the price range of $20 and $50.

The different types of accessories that they sell for women are handbags, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, belts, and watches. They do sell accessories for men: bowties, boxer shorts, and socks. That may be extra incentive for women to go because they may have men modelling the boxers.

The coolest part about this pop-up is that the show will be on two floors. A DJ will be spinning tunes on each floor. DJ Fresh will be on the first floor spinning old school songs, and DJ Dink will be on the second floor playing mostly house music. Music artists K. Jett, Yung Gotti, and Waun will also perform as well.

The Art Center has four floors and a basement filled with all kinds of galleries from different artists throughout the country, so you will have enough time to check out all of the magnificent displays throughout the Art Center.

The Zhou B Art Center is really easy to find because the Art Center is a few blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field. The address is 1029 W. 35th Street in Chicago between Racine and Halsted. Please show up and celebrate Juneteenth for an entire week.