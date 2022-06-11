Elmont, NY

Belmont Stakes lineup for Saturday

Adrian Holman

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the oldest of the three races. The Belmont Stakes is the also the longest race of the Triple Crown with the race being one and a half miles.

Having the Belmont be the last race of the Triple Crown explains why only thirteen horses have ever won all three races in the same year. The Belmont proves that the horse must have the endurance to win after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. In comparison to the 13 horses that won the Triple Crown, there are 23 horses that won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, but ended up wilting under the pressure of the Belmont Stakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RL6ON_0g7VExmx00
HorsePixabay

In this year's race, only one horse will have a chance to win two of the Triple Crown races. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will be racing in the Belmont after skipping the Preakness. However, that decision to sit Rich Strike could backfire if Rich Strike wins the Belmont because the owners of Rich Strike never gave their horse a chance to be immortalized in the history books.

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting will skip the Belmont in favor of races later on this summer. Many owners of horses will skip the Belmont on purpose solely because the Belmont is a quarter of a mile longer than the other races. As a result, only eight horses on in this race. Here is the lineup.

1. We the People

2. Skippylongstocking

3. Nest

4. Rich Strike

5. Creative Minister

6. Mo Donegal

7. Golden Glider

8. Barber Road

For some strange reason, Mo Donegal is listed as the odds-on favorite at this time even though the horse finished 5th place in the Kentucky Derby. If you root on horses based solely upon the names, then the best three names are We the People, Skippylongstocking, and Creative Minister.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# belmont stakes# belmont# horse racing# rich strike# horse

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
826 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Cleveland, OH

Juneteenth event at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this Saturday

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum will be holding a Juneteenth special event on Saturday, June 18th from 2 PM to 9 PM EST. The event will be held outside of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza stage. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum is located at 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard in Cleveland.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were so close to making the AFC Playoffs, but finished with a 9-8 record after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-11 in a win or go home game in the last week of the season. The Chargers are almost there, so the organization finally stepped in the offseason by signing free agent CB JC Jackson and trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Buddy Guy to headline Blues on the Fox festival this weekend

Whenever the blues is mentioned in Chicago, the first name that is always mentioned is Buddy Guy. Guy has been performing in the music industry since 1953. Guy is the headliner for the Blues on the Fox festival this weekend at RiversEdge Park in Aurora.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

2022 NFL Draft Review: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won the last four games of the regular season in order to reach the AFC Playoffs last season with a 10-7 record. The Raiders ended up losing 26-19 in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nevertheless, Las Vegas will look to use that momentum in order to propel themselves forward this season.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Joliet Regional College & Career Fair on June 15

After a two-year hiatus, the Joliet Regional College and Career Fair is back. The Joliet Regional College and Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at the Joliet Junior College (JJC) Event Center from 2 PM to 6 PM CST. The JJC Event Center is located at the southwest side of the main campus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 NFL Draft Review: Kansas City Chiefs

The hangover of losing Super Bowl 55 extended over into the start of the regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs starting out 3-3 at the beginning of the season. Once Jackson Mahomes was removed from the sidelines because he was a major distraction, the Chiefs began to play like they normally over the past three seasons and finished the regular season 12-5. Kansas City almost reached the Super Bowl for the third straight season, but were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans North Festival on June 10

The annual New Orleans North Festival will take place in downtown Joliet on Friday, June 10th from 5 PM to 11 PM CST. The festival has been running in Joliet since 2012. A little bit of the Mardi Gras fever will be brought up north because visiting New Orleans is rather dangerous at this time. New Orleans has the highest murder rate in the USA so far this year.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair on 6/9

National Career Fairs are holding the Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center on Thursday, June 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM CST. You can register early at this link so that all of the employers will have your information before you arrive at the job fair tomorrow. If you are not able to register on the site, then you will still be able to attend. Walk-ins are welcome.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

3rd Annual Rainbow's Got Talent scheduled for this Saturday

The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County will be holding their third annual Rainbow's Got Talent extravaganza at Del Cielo Brewing Company on Saturday, June 11th. You will have plenty of fun if you go because the party will be from noon until 9 PM PST.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were an absolute debacle last season by going 3-14. The craziest part of the season was that two of their wins were against the Bills and against the Colts. Those two wins show that Jacksonville has the talent. However, we could all see that the team did not reach their potential last season because Urban Meyer was the coach. Fortunately, Jacksonville fired Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to be their coach. Pederson has a Super Bowl win on his resume when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Bike Across Chicago event on June 9th

The By the Hand Club for Kids will be conducting a Bike Across Chicago campaign on Thursday, June 9th. The event is a 50 mile bike ride throughout the city of Chicago that will raise money to help support the underprivileged youth throughout the community.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

2022 NFL Draft Review: Indianapolis Colts

In the last game of the 2021 NFL season, all that the Indianapolis Colts had to do was to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. However, the Jags put an end to the Colts season with a 26-11 victory. This loss showed that the Colts lacked the depth to prevent another late-season fade.

Read full story
Downers Grove, IL

Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show this Sunday

The annual Chicagoland Mopar Connection CAM Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be on Sunday, June 5th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST in the parking lot of Cozzi Hot Dogs & Beef Corner in Downers Grove.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Read full story
Will County, IL

2022 Will County Book Reuse and Recycling event this weekend

The Will County Land Use Department and the Resource Recovery and Energy Division will be conducting its annual Book Reuse and Recycling event at the Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet this weekend. The Book Reuse and Recycling event will be held at 9 AM to 4 PM CST from Friday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 5th.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

American Red Cross blood drive in Joliet on 6/3

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the Joliet Fire Department Station #1 on Friday, June 3rd from 10 AM to 3 PM CST. Station #1 of the Joliet Fire Department is located in downtown Joliet at 101 E. Clinton Street.

Read full story
Green Bay, WI

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.

Read full story
Crest Hill, IL

Memorial Day ceremony in Crest Hill

The City of Crest Hill will be holding their 34th annual Memorial Day Ceremony tomorrow at 2 PM CST at the Veteran's/Police Memorial Garden located at the City of Crest Hill office building. The ceremony is held there every Memorial Day in order to pay respects to the war veterans and to the police officers that have died in the line of duty.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy