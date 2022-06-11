Belmont Stakes lineup for Saturday

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the oldest of the three races. The Belmont Stakes is the also the longest race of the Triple Crown with the race being one and a half miles.

Having the Belmont be the last race of the Triple Crown explains why only thirteen horses have ever won all three races in the same year. The Belmont proves that the horse must have the endurance to win after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. In comparison to the 13 horses that won the Triple Crown, there are 23 horses that won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, but ended up wilting under the pressure of the Belmont Stakes.

Horse Pixabay

In this year's race, only one horse will have a chance to win two of the Triple Crown races. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will be racing in the Belmont after skipping the Preakness. However, that decision to sit Rich Strike could backfire if Rich Strike wins the Belmont because the owners of Rich Strike never gave their horse a chance to be immortalized in the history books.

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting will skip the Belmont in favor of races later on this summer. Many owners of horses will skip the Belmont on purpose solely because the Belmont is a quarter of a mile longer than the other races. As a result, only eight horses on in this race. Here is the lineup.

1. We the People

2. Skippylongstocking

3. Nest

4. Rich Strike

5. Creative Minister

6. Mo Donegal

7. Golden Glider

8. Barber Road

For some strange reason, Mo Donegal is listed as the odds-on favorite at this time even though the horse finished 5th place in the Kentucky Derby. If you root on horses based solely upon the names, then the best three names are We the People, Skippylongstocking, and Creative Minister.