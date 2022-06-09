New Orleans North Festival on June 10

The annual New Orleans North Festival will take place in downtown Joliet on Friday, June 10th from 5 PM to 11 PM CST. The festival has been running in Joliet since 2012. A little bit of the Mardi Gras fever will be brought up north because visiting New Orleans is rather dangerous at this time. New Orleans has the highest murder rate in the USA so far this year.

The admission to the festival is $10 if you buy tickets in advance at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry website or $15 if you buy tickets at the gate. The festival will take place at the intersection of Chicago and Van Buren streets. The streets will be blocked off at this intersection, so this festival is a huge block party.

Mardi Gras party mask Pixabay

Three stages will have entertainment going on simultaneously throughout the evening. Various local artists include Big Lagniappe, Dwayne Doopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, 3rd City Brass Band, Pete Jive, John Judd, Erica Renee, Bridget Cavanaugh, Brent James & Jeff Bella Duo, and The Jib Brothers Band.

A 50/50 raffle will be going on through the night with the winner being announced at 9:30 PM. Right before the raffle at 9 PM, the Joliet Pride Network will perform a Drag show in commemoration of this month being National Pride Month.

Alcohol and food will be served at the event. The food choices at the festival will be the best part of the evening. Some of the food vendors that will be at the venue are Moe Joe's, Big Fish Grille, Cemeno's, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Joey's Red Hots, Super Mercado's Taco Truck, and Smokin' Z BBQ.