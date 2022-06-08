Chicago, IL

Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair on 6/9

Adrian Holman

National Career Fairs are holding the Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center on Thursday, June 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM CST. You can register early at this link so that all of the employers will have your information before you arrive at the job fair tomorrow. If you are not able to register on the site, then you will still be able to attend. Walk-ins are welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LeAJ_0g4gk5rU00
Interstate highwayPixabay

If you do choose to attend the event, then make sure that you bring plenty of resumes because there will be a plethora of employment opportunities available for you at this time. Many employers need to hire people right now due to the increased workload during the summer months.

The list of job opportunities is quite staggering because companies need so much help now in just about every field in the workforce. Here is the list of job openings at this career fair.

Sales reps, Customer service reps, Print operator, Mail room inserting machine operator, Mail room quality control associate, software sales director, commercial director, commercial manager, Warehouse implementation manager, Project engineer, Cybersecurity lead, Senior automation technician, Planner, Cable installers, Marketing agents, Event manager, Construction, Roofing sales manager, Package handlers, Parking lot enforcer, Mail sorter, Server, Bartender, Material handler, Guest advocate, Stocker, Ramp service, Cashier, Car detailer, Kitchen team, Patient escort, Freight handler, Front desk clerk, Quality assurance, Associate banker, Support desk manager.

From this list of job openings, there has to be something that you can do if you are looking for a job.

The address for the conference center is 3500 Midwest Road, Room G, Chicago, IL 60523. The two best ways to get there would be to either go on Ogden (US Route 34) and turn north on to Cass Avenue with Cass turning into Midwest Road or to take Route 83 to the 35th Street exit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# career fair# job fair# chicago live# employment opportunities# oak brook hills

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
808 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.

Read full story
Elmont, NY

Belmont Stakes lineup for Saturday

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the oldest of the three races. The Belmont Stakes is the also the longest race of the Triple Crown with the race being one and a half miles.

Read full story

New Orleans North Festival on June 10

The annual New Orleans North Festival will take place in downtown Joliet on Friday, June 10th from 5 PM to 11 PM CST. The festival has been running in Joliet since 2012. A little bit of the Mardi Gras fever will be brought up north because visiting New Orleans is rather dangerous at this time. New Orleans has the highest murder rate in the USA so far this year.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

3rd Annual Rainbow's Got Talent scheduled for this Saturday

The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County will be holding their third annual Rainbow's Got Talent extravaganza at Del Cielo Brewing Company on Saturday, June 11th. You will have plenty of fun if you go because the party will be from noon until 9 PM PST.

Read full story

2022 NFL Draft Review: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were an absolute debacle last season by going 3-14. The craziest part of the season was that two of their wins were against the Bills and against the Colts. Those two wins show that Jacksonville has the talent. However, we could all see that the team did not reach their potential last season because Urban Meyer was the coach. Fortunately, Jacksonville fired Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to be their coach. Pederson has a Super Bowl win on his resume when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Bike Across Chicago event on June 9th

The By the Hand Club for Kids will be conducting a Bike Across Chicago campaign on Thursday, June 9th. The event is a 50 mile bike ride throughout the city of Chicago that will raise money to help support the underprivileged youth throughout the community.

Read full story

2022 NFL Draft Review: Indianapolis Colts

In the last game of the 2021 NFL season, all that the Indianapolis Colts had to do was to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. However, the Jags put an end to the Colts season with a 26-11 victory. This loss showed that the Colts lacked the depth to prevent another late-season fade.

Read full story

Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show this Sunday

The annual Chicagoland Mopar Connection CAM Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be on Sunday, June 5th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST in the parking lot of Cozzi Hot Dogs & Beef Corner in Downers Grove.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Read full story

2022 Will County Book Reuse and Recycling event this weekend

The Will County Land Use Department and the Resource Recovery and Energy Division will be conducting its annual Book Reuse and Recycling event at the Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet this weekend. The Book Reuse and Recycling event will be held at 9 AM to 4 PM CST from Friday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 5th.

Read full story

American Red Cross blood drive in Joliet on 6/3

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the Joliet Fire Department Station #1 on Friday, June 3rd from 10 AM to 3 PM CST. Station #1 of the Joliet Fire Department is located in downtown Joliet at 101 E. Clinton Street.

Read full story

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.

Read full story
Crest Hill, IL

Memorial Day ceremony in Crest Hill

The City of Crest Hill will be holding their 34th annual Memorial Day Ceremony tomorrow at 2 PM CST at the Veteran's/Police Memorial Garden located at the City of Crest Hill office building. The ceremony is held there every Memorial Day in order to pay respects to the war veterans and to the police officers that have died in the line of duty.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

2022 NFL Draft Review: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are virtually at rock bottom. After firing former head coach Jim Caldwell in 2017 even though Detroit had back-to-back winning seasons, the Lions have gone 17-46-2 over the past four seasons. The last time Detroit had back-to-back winning seasons before Caldwell was in 1994 and 1995.

Read full story

Vitalant Blood Drive at Wintrust Arena on 5/31

Vitalant will be holding a blood drive in the Champions Lounge at the Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, May 31st from 2 PM until 8 PM CST. Vitalant is now taking appointments at this portal link. Appointments are given in 15-minute increments with the donation taking between fifteen and thirty minutes.

Read full story
Denver, CO

2022 NFL Draft Review: Denver Broncos

After going 7-10 last season due to the offense not scoring enough, the Denver Broncos decided not to mess around this spring and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. However, the AFC West is so loaded that the Broncos still needed to find some more players in the NFL Draft. Here is a look at who Denver selected.

Read full story

2022 American Legion's Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

The Plainfield American Legion Marne Post #13 will be holding a Memorial Day Parade within the city of Plainfield on Monday, May 30th. The parade is held every year on this national holiday to honor the veterans that have died for this country.

Read full story

2022 NFL Draft Review: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and an NFC East Division title. However, Cowboys fans were crying their hearts out after they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Hospitality Career Fair scheduled for 5/26

The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding a Hospitality Career Fair at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Joliet on Thursday, May 26th from 10 AM to 1 PM CST. The Hospitality Career Fair is also co-sponsored by American Job Center, Illinois WorkNet Center, the Joliet Region Chamber and Commerce, the Joliet Region Food and Beverage Association, Posh Banquets and Event Center, and the Great American Bagel.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy