Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair on 6/9

National Career Fairs are holding the Chicago Live Career Fair and Job Fair at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center on Thursday, June 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM CST. You can register early at this link so that all of the employers will have your information before you arrive at the job fair tomorrow. If you are not able to register on the site, then you will still be able to attend. Walk-ins are welcome.

Interstate highway Pixabay

If you do choose to attend the event, then make sure that you bring plenty of resumes because there will be a plethora of employment opportunities available for you at this time. Many employers need to hire people right now due to the increased workload during the summer months.

The list of job opportunities is quite staggering because companies need so much help now in just about every field in the workforce. Here is the list of job openings at this career fair.

Sales reps, Customer service reps, Print operator, Mail room inserting machine operator, Mail room quality control associate, software sales director, commercial director, commercial manager, Warehouse implementation manager, Project engineer, Cybersecurity lead, Senior automation technician, Planner, Cable installers, Marketing agents, Event manager, Construction, Roofing sales manager, Package handlers, Parking lot enforcer, Mail sorter, Server, Bartender, Material handler, Guest advocate, Stocker, Ramp service, Cashier, Car detailer, Kitchen team, Patient escort, Freight handler, Front desk clerk, Quality assurance, Associate banker, Support desk manager.

From this list of job openings, there has to be something that you can do if you are looking for a job.

The address for the conference center is 3500 Midwest Road, Room G, Chicago, IL 60523. The two best ways to get there would be to either go on Ogden (US Route 34) and turn north on to Cass Avenue with Cass turning into Midwest Road or to take Route 83 to the 35th Street exit.