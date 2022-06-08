3rd Annual Rainbow's Got Talent scheduled for this Saturday

The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County will be holding their third annual Rainbow's Got Talent extravaganza at Del Cielo Brewing Company on Saturday, June 11th. You will have plenty of fun if you go because the party will be from noon until 9 PM PST.

Admission to the event is free of charge, but you will have to register on this link so that there will be an official entry list for the event. All of the proceeds for this event will go to the Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County. The Rainbow Community Center continues to provide clinical services and programs to the hungry, to the youth, to the homeless, and to the elderly in Contra Costa County. Since 1995, the Rainbow Community Center has looked to help support the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Contra Costa County. If you are not going and would like to show support during National Pride Month, then you can donate at the center's website. Your money will go to causes that helps to save people's lives within the community.

Gathering Pixabay

There will be so many things planned on the itinerary to ensure that everyone will have a good time. A DJ will be playing tunes throughout the event with the main course of the Rainbow's Got Talent participants performing between 6 and 8 PM. Six contestants will vie to win this year's Rainbow's Got Talent. All of the people in the talent show will be people from the Contra Costa County area. The event will be hosted by Bella Aldama.

This talent show is finally in person since the other shows in 2020 and in 2021 were virtual. To give you an idea of what to expect on Saturday, then here is the Twitch video link.

Del Cielo Brewing Company is located at 701 Escobar Street, Suite A in Martinez, CA in the Bay.