2022 NFL Draft Review: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were an absolute debacle last season by going 3-14. The craziest part of the season was that two of their wins were against the Bills and against the Colts. Those two wins show that Jacksonville has the talent. However, we could all see that the team did not reach their potential last season because Urban Meyer was the coach. Fortunately, Jacksonville fired Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to be their coach. Pederson has a Super Bowl win on his resume when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pederson will finally bring some stability to what has been a woeful experience once Shad Khan became the owner. Khan has been the owner for 10 years. In those ten years, Jacksonville has a 41-118 record. Having the #1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row will help as well.

Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker - DE - Georgia (6'5", 272 lbs, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass break-ups).

Walker is a good run-stopper as a strong-side defensive end. Since he was drafted #1, he will play right away.

Round 1, Pick 27: Devin Lloyd - LB - Utah (6'3", 237 lbs, 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 6 pass break-ups, 4 INT, 2 INT returned for TD).

Lloyd has the potential to reach the Hall of Fame at linebacker. Seeing Lloyd go this low in the first round means that some NFL scouts were not doing their jobs during the off-season. He makes plays everywhere on the field at linebacker.

Round 3, Pick 1: Luke Fortner - C - Kentucky (6'4", 307 lbs).

Fortner started at guard and at center during his tenure at Kentucky. He adds interior depth to the offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 6: Chad Muma - LB - Wyoming (6'3", 239 lbs, 142 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 2 INT returned for TD). The Jaguars were weak at linebacker last season, but they have made major strides by drafting Lloyd and Muma. Muma should start right away as well because he also makes plays all over the field.

Round 5, Pick 11: Snoop Conner - RB - Ole Miss (5'10", 222 lbs, 647 rushing yds, 13 TD).

Conner is able to find yards in short-yardage situations and has the ability to score touchdowns in bunches. Normally, Coach Pederson utilizes three running backs throughout the season, so Conner will get some carries.

Round 6, Pick 19: Gregory Junior - CB - Ouachita Baptist University (6'0", 190 lbs, 3 tackles for loss, 7 pass break-ups).

Junior adds depth at cornerback and will be given time to develop. In case you were wondering, Ouachita Baptist University is a Division II school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Round 7, Pick 1: Montaric Brown - CB - Arkansas (6'0", 196 lbs, 54 tackles, 5 INT, 6 pass break-ups).

Brown adds even more depth at cornerback and will also be given time to develop.

Lloyd, Muma, and Conner are steals in this draft. Walker will have to deal with the pressure of being the #1 pick even though the selection is giving me vibes of another #1 pick from back in the day. Grade: B-.