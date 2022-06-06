Bike Across Chicago event on June 9th

The By the Hand Club for Kids will be conducting a Bike Across Chicago campaign on Thursday, June 9th. The event is a 50 mile bike ride throughout the city of Chicago that will raise money to help support the underprivileged youth throughout the community.

Vintage bicycle Pixabay

The bike ride will begin at the By the Hand Club for Kids headquarters at 1000 Sedgewick at 9 AM. The ride will end in the Altgeld Murray area of Chicago. The riders will go through various neighborhoods throughout Chicago during the proceedings. Please make sure that you have plenty of water because fifty miles is a lot of bicycling.

Seeing that the bike ride goes throughout the city of Chicago, the riders will have a police escort throughout the day as witnessed from the highlights from last year. However, if you do not want to be outside for eight hours in the city of Chicago, then you can ride virtually or remotely for the 50 miles. You will then be able to pick up your ride package or have the ride package delivered to you. You can set up the ride package arrangement by contacting By the Hand Club for Kids at (517) 881-6796.

If you want to help out children in the Chicago area, but you do not want to ride on Thursday, June 9th, then you can send a donation to the By the Hand Club for Kids. The non-profit organization has been helping children from kindergarten all the way through high school in under-supported areas for two decades.