Downers Grove, IL

Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show this Sunday

Adrian Holman

The annual Chicagoland Mopar Connection CAM Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be on Sunday, June 5th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST in the parking lot of Cozzi Hot Dogs & Beef Corner in Downers Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VR3A_0fzytBGZ00
Vintage Car Mopar enginePixabay

This car show will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Mopar muscle cars. Any muscle car made in that year with Chrysler Motor Parts would be considered a Mopar muscle car. Muscle cars from that year would include the Dodge Challenger, the Dodge Dart, the Dodge Charger, and the Dodge Demon.

The commonality with these Dodge vehicles are that they are two-door sport coupes with souped-up engines. An example of a muscle car is shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fica_0fzytBGZ00
Dodge ChallengerPixabay

If you are looking to sell items in this event, then show up early in the parking lot at Cozzi because the vendor staging time will begin at 7 AM. Cozzi is located a block north of 75th Street and Lemont Avenue at 1202 75th Street in Downers Grove. The vendor swap space will be a $20 charge.

If you are looking to showcase your car for this event, then registration will be in the parking lot from 9 AM until 11 AM. The charge is $15 if you want to enter your vehicle in order to win an award. The event participants will vote on which cars will win the awards. The winners of the awards will be announced at 2:30 PM. The charge is $10 if you only want to show off your car without entering the awards competition.

If you want to look at the cars, then show up at any time after 10 AM. Admission to the Mo-Power Madness Annual Car Show is absolutely free. However, you will not be allowed to bring alcohol. A 50/50 charity raffle will be held in which the proceeds will go to a local charity.

