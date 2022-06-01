American Red Cross blood drive in Joliet on 6/3

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the Joliet Fire Department Station #1 on Friday, June 3rd from 10 AM to 3 PM CST. Station #1 of the Joliet Fire Department is located in downtown Joliet at 101 E. Clinton Street.

Blood donation Pixabay

Before you go to the Fire Department this Friday, you will have to set up an appointment first with American Red Cross. You can schedule a time by either calling American Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross (1-800-733-2767 for those who do not want to stare at their phone for three minutes deciphering 1-800-RedCross) or by heading over to RedCrossBlood.org. Once you are on the website, click find a drive in the upper right-hand corner. Then, you will be required to put in the zip code of the fire station, which is 60432. Finally, select your time.

Times are spaced out in 15 minute increments between 10 AM and 3 PM. Giving blood normally takes between fifteen and thirty minutes. At the time of this writing, all of the time slots are opened except for 10:30 AM.

Normally, around a pint of blood is taken during donation. The average person has between nine and 12 pints of blood within his or her body. The pint of blood is replenished in the body in about one day.

Giving blood at this time is so crucial because the American Red Cross announced at the beginning of this year that they are experiencing the worst blood shortage in the past 10 years. More blood has been used because US traffic deaths were at their highest last year since 2005. Plus, the murder rates have been at their highest since 1996.

If you donate at this blood drive or at any American Red Cross Blood Drive during the month of June, then the American Red Cross will put you in a sweepstakes to win a 3-night trip to Graceland. You will also win a $5 e-gift card.