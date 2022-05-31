Green Bay, WI

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

Adrian Holman

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.

Despite having home-field advantage throughout the NFL Playoffs over the past two seasons, the Packers did not reach the Super Bowl. Simply put, Green Bay needs to add more depth so that they do not go kaput when the playoffs begin. Also, trading WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders does not help at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0fvJofFH00
FootballPixabay

Round 1, Pick 22: Quay Walker - LB - Georgia (6'4", 241 lbs, 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 pass break-ups).

Walker will compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker.

Round 1, Pick 28: Devonte Wyatt - DT - Georgia (6'3", 304 lbs, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).

Wyatt will be a part of the defensive tackle rotation for the Packers.

Round 2, Pick 2: Christian Watson - WR - North Dakota State (6'4", 208 lbs, 43 receptions, 801 receiving yards, 7 TD, 114 rushing yards, 1 rush TD, 22.7 yds per kick return).

The statistics really do not stand out for Watson, but his measurables do because he is 6'4" and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL Combine. He could see some playing time based upon his height. Although Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, he does tend to overthrow receivers from time to time.

Round 3, Pick 28: Sean Rhyan - OT - UCLA (6'5", 321 lbs).

Rhyan started at left tackle for the past two seasons with the Bruins. Green Bay absolutely needed to draft a back-up left tackle because starting left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL last season.

Round 4, Pick 27: Romeo Doubs - WR - Nevada (6'2", 201 lbs, 80 receptions, 1,109 rec yds, 11 TD, 14.2 yds per punt return).

Doubs had over 1,000 yards in receiving for two seasons in a row. If you watched Nevada games over the past two seasons, then you watched this guy toast defensive backs. He might start right away.

Round 4, Pick 35: Zach Tom - OT - Wake Forest (6'4", 304 lbs).

Tom started at center and at left tackle while at Wake Forest. He should be able to make the team based upon his ability to play anywhere along the offensive line.

Round 5, Pick 36: Kingsley Enagbare - DE - South Carolina (6'4", 258 lbs, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 pass break-ups).

Enagbare could see some time rushing the passer in the defensive line rotation.

Round 7, Pick 7: Tariq Carpenter - S - Georgia Tech (6'3", 230 lbs, 65 tackles, 3.5 pass break-ups).

Carpenter started at safety at Georgia Tech, but he should be given time to develop as a linebacker with the Packers.

Round 7, Pick 13: Jonathan Ford - DT - Miami (6'5", 333 lbs).

Ford could possibly see some time on short-yardage situations.

Round 7, Pick 28: Rasheed Walker - OT - Penn State (6'6", 313 lbs).

Walker adds even more depth to the offensive line.

Round 7, Pick 37: Samori Toure - WR - Nebraska (6'1", 191 lbs, 46 rec, 898 rec yards, 5 TD, 63 rushing yds, 1 rush TD).

Toure will compete to make the roster at WR.

The Packers drafted solely based upon need. Packers fans are still livid that they did not draft a wide receiver in the first round. However, Doubs is a steal in the 4th round. Grade: C+.

green bay packers, nfl draft, nfl draft review, draft review, aaron rodgers

