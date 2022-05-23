Hospitality Career Fair scheduled for 5/26

The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding a Hospitality Career Fair at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Joliet on Thursday, May 26th from 10 AM to 1 PM CST. The Hospitality Career Fair is also co-sponsored by American Job Center, Illinois WorkNet Center, the Joliet Region Chamber and Commerce, the Joliet Region Food and Beverage Association, Posh Banquets and Event Center, and the Great American Bagel.

Restaurant setting Pixabay

With summer coming around, more and more people in the area will be going out to eat. However, restaurants and eateries need workers immediately in order to deal with the oncoming rush over the next three months.

From a statistical perspective, the four biggest months for restaurant sales last year were in May, June, July, and August. However, the dilemma that the hospitality services is experiencing in regards to worker shortage is rather steep at this time. Over the past two years, hospitality worker shortage is down by as much as ten percent.

That employment shortage has now become an opportunity for you if you are looking for a summer job. Here is the list of employers that will be at the Hospitality Career Fair.

- Al's

- Arkas Restaurant Group

- BigBash Management LLC

- Chipotle

- EVEN Hotel and Tinley Park Convention Center

- Great American Bagel

- Harrah's Joliet Casino and Hotel

- Heroes West Sports Grill

- Hollywood Casino Joliet

- Joliet Junior College - Culinary Arts Management

- Joliet Slammers

- McAlister's Deli

- Milano Bakery

- Portillo's

- Posh Hospitality Group

- Starbucks

- Syl's Chophouse

- The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty Wines

- TownePlace Suites Joliet

The Clarion Hotel and Convention Center is located at 411 South Larkin Avenue, Building A in Joliet.