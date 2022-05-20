Streator Food Truck Festival scheduled for 5/21

The annual Streator Food Truck Festival will be held on Saturday, May 21st from 12 PM to 7 PM at the Streator City Park. The Streator Food Truck Festival is a fundraiser that allows for the city to preserve and to create historic murals throughout the city.

Some seating will be provided at the park, but there will not be enough seats for everyone to attend the event. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets are actually encouraged in the open park area. Admission for the event is free of charge. You only have to pay for the food from whichever food truck you choose to order your food from.

Park Pixabay

Before you go to the Streator Food Truck Festival, you will need to know what type of food trucks will be there on Saturday. Let's take a look at the food trucks that will be there along with the food items that they will be selling.

My Funnel Truck - funnel cakes, ice cream, mini donuts, deep fried Oreos, and lemonade.

MiaBella's Authentic Wood Fired Pizza - pizza, bruschetta baskets, and cannoli.

Karajo Chow Down - smash burgers, ramen noodle grilled cheese, and beef stirred fry noodles.

Mamalicious Jerk N Curry Cuisine - jerk chicken dinner, jerk rib tip dinner, lobster, shrimp, and deviled eggs.

Cruisin Connections Inc. - corn dogs, hot dogs, polish sausage, tenderloins, nachos and cheese, lemon and strawberry shakeups, curly fries, and Pepsi products.

Gramma Nana's Kitchen - cookies, ice cream sandwiches, edible dough, floats, sundaes, and iced coffee.

Between the Buns - catfish nuggets, blackened or fried walleye and cod, shrimp po'boys, blue gill, popcorn shrimp, calamari, and hush puppies.

Auntie Anne's - pretzels, pretzel dogs, lemonade.

Deb's Kettle Corn - kettle popcorn, caramel popcorn, cheddar popcorn, movie-style popcorn, lemon shakeups, Kool-Aid bursts.

BBQ and Baker - pulled pork sandwiches, pulled brisket sandwiches, loaded nachos, smoked burgers, smoked tacos, smoked pork chop sandwiches, homemade sides, and desserts.

The Dog House - Jumbo hot dogs with all of the fixings, french fries.

Small Cakes - birthday cake cupcake, cookies and cream cupcake, red velvet cupcake, chocoholic cupcake, gluten free vanilla cupcake, gluten free chocolate cupcake, and cake pops.

Mr. J's - burgers, gyro burgers, corn in cup, churros, Dortio's, potato chips, and soft drinks.

Burritoville - tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, nachos, and elotes.

While you are eating all of this food, there will also be music at the Plumb Pavilion. First, acoustic guitar player Dan Blanchette will be on the stage at 1:30 PM.

The main event on the stage will be retro rock group Rosie & The Rivets from 4:30 PM until 7 PM. They cover rock songs from the '40's, '50's, and '60's.

Streator City Park is located at 300 N. Park Street in Streator, IL.