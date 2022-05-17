Fitness Open House from May 18-22

If you are looking to lose a few extra pounds before summertime, then this fitness open house is just for you. The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center will be conducting a Fitness Open House located in Mokena, IL for the rest of this week from Wednesday, May 18th until Sunday, May 22nd.

Walking Pixabay

The Fitness Open House will give you the opportunity to test out the facilities before applying for membership. The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center will be running all different kinds of incentives during this week that will be beneficial to you and to your health.

On these five days, you can walk in at any time during their operating hours and work out for free! These five days will give you a chance to experience the wonderful facilities. The exercise machines are top of the line with a variety of strength equipment and cardio machines that include bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, and adaptive motion trainers. They also have a free weights area along with an indoor walking track that is 1/12th of a mile.

All of the group exercise classes will be free during this time as well. If you are more motivated to work out with an instructor, then these classes will be for you. Most of these classes are in the area of aerobics.

During all five days, there will also be free raffles and contests at the fitness center. There is no better feeling in the world than winning something. Try your luck and win something during the week.

If you enroll during this open house period, then the enrollment fee will be waived. If you pay for a six-month or a twelve-month membership in full at the open house, then you will receive three months free. That could save you as much as $150.

The address of the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center is 10847 La Porte Road in Mokena. Here are the hours for the event.

Thursday: 5 AM to 9 PM

Friday: 5 AM to 8 PM

Saturday: 7 AM to 4 PM

Sunday: 7 AM to 3 PM