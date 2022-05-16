Chicago, IL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Chicago Bears

Adrian Holman

The Chicago Bears are now all in with QB Justin Fields being the starter after going 6-11 last season. New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was dealing with filling so many weaknesses before the National Football League Draft because of the decisions made by former GM Ryan Pace. Pace will go down in history for making one of the worst Draft Day trades in NFL history by trading four picks to San Francisco in 2017 to only move up one spot even though the 49ers were not going to draft a quarterback.

Since the Bears are at rock bottom in regards to selecting players over the past five years, the only way for Chicago to go is up. Having eleven picks in this NFL Draft helped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0fgGN2CM00
FootballPixabay

Round 2, Pick 7: Kyler Gordon - CB - Washington (5'11 1/2", 194 lbs, 46 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 7 pass break-ups).

Gordon adds much needed depth to the cornerback position because the Bears only had eight interceptions last season. Gordon has the capability to disrupt opposing offenses in the passing game.

Round 2, Pick 16: Jaquan Brisker - S - Penn State (6'1", 199 lbs, 64 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 5 pass break-ups).

Brisker should compete for the starting strong safety position in Chicago. He has the type of versatility to help on the run as well as covering in the passing game.

Round 3, Pick 7: Velus Jones - WR - Tennessee (6'0", 204 lbs, 62 rec, 807 receiving yards, 7 TD, 27.3 yds per kick return, 1 kick return TD, 15.1 yds per punt return).

Jones should see plenty of time at wide receiver as either a starter or in the slot as a 3rd wide receiver in multiple receiver sets. However, his immediate impact will be seen in the return game on kickoff and on punt returns.

Round 5, Pick 25: Braxton Jones - OT - Southern Utah State (6'5", 310 lbs).

Jones started for the past two seasons at tackle for Southern Utah State. He provides depth to the tackle position. He will be given time to develop because his 40 time of 4.97 is off the charts for an offensive tackle. The Bears gave up the most sacks last season with 58 sacks allowed.

Round 5, Pick 31: Dominique Robinson - DE - Miami (OH) (6'5", 253 lbs, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks).

Robinson started out as a wide receiver at Miami (OH), but transitioned over to defensive end for the past two seasons in the MAC. Drafting a defensive end was mandatory because Bears defensive ends only had 4.5 sacks last season.

Round 6, Pick 7: Zach Thomas - G - San Diego State (6'5", 308 lbs).

Thomas started at right tackle for the past two seasons for the Aztecs, but he will be moved inside to guard in order to add interior depth to the offensive line.

Round 6, Pick 25: Trestan Ebner - RB - Baylor (5'11", 206 lbs, 801 yds rushing, 2 TD, 284 rec yards, 2 TD, 22.4 yds per kick return, 1 TD, 8.1 yds per punt return).

The Bears are loaded at running back, so Ebner's impact will be on special teams where he will be returning kicks in tandem with Jones.

Round 6, Pick 29: Doug Kramer - C - Illinois (6'2", 299 lbs).

Kramer started for three seasons at center for Illinois. He will be the backup center for the Bears.

Round 7, Pick 5: Ja'Tyre Carter - G - Southern (6'3", 311 lbs).

Carter started at tackle for the Jaguars, but will be moved to the inside with the Bears. He will add even more depth to the interior of the offensive line.

Round 7, Pick 33: Elijah Hicks - DB - California (5'11", 203 lbs, 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 4 forced fumbles).

Hicks started at safety for the past two seasons at Cal, but he also played corner during his college career. His versatility will add depth to the secondary.

Round 7, Pick 34: Trenton Gill - P - North Carolina State (6'4", 220 lbs, 45.1 yds per punt, 31 inside the 20 with only 5 touchbacks).

Gill will compete for the starting punter position after Pat O' Donnell signed with the Packers during the off-season.

Although this draft by the Bears is not flashy, these selections were necessary. The secondary and the offensive line needed an overhaul. Grade: C+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nfl draft# nfl draft review# nfl draft review 2022# chicago bears# da bears

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
764 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Streator, IL

Streator Food Truck Festival scheduled for 5/21

The annual Streator Food Truck Festival will be held on Saturday, May 21st from 12 PM to 7 PM at the Streator City Park. The Streator Food Truck Festival is a fundraiser that allows for the city to preserve and to create historic murals throughout the city.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

2022 NFL Draft Review: Cincinnati Bengals

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals went from last place to first place in the AFC South Division with a 10-7 record. Then, the Bengals went on one of the best postseason runs in NFL history with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As AFC champs, Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in the Super Bowl.

Read full story
Mokena, IL

Fitness Open House from May 18-22

If you are looking to lose a few extra pounds before summertime, then this fitness open house is just for you. The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center will be conducting a Fitness Open House located in Mokena, IL for the rest of this week from Wednesday, May 18th until Sunday, May 22nd.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

2022 NFL Draft Review: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers started off last season on a hot streak by starting out the season 3-0. However, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 3 win against the Houston Texans. He tried to come back, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November. Not even the comeback of QB Cam Newton could help this team out last season.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

New Lenox VFW Post 9545 raffle this Sunday

The New Lenox Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 945 will be holding a Jackpot Raffle on Sunday, May 15th from 2 PM to 6 PM CST. The winning prize for the jackpot raffle will be $5,000.

Read full story
Shorewood, IL

Acoustic Brunch scheduled for this Sunday at Skooter's

The Sunday Acoustic Brunch series continues on Sunday, May 15th from 10 AM to 3 PM CST at Skooter's Roadhouse. Eating good food combined with listening to relaxing music will make Sunday your absolute fun day to start off the new week right and to recover from Saturday night.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Bans Off Our Bodies Will County protest scheduled for Saturday

The national non-profit group Mobilize and the Will County Progressives will be holding a Bans Off Our Bodies Will County march from 11 AM to 1 PM CST at Settler's Park in Plainfield on Saturday, May 14.

Read full story
3 comments
Orchard Park, NY

2022 NFL Draft Review: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have continued to improve season after season, but have not achieved their goal of reaching the Super Bowl as of yet. The Bills showed that they are not playing around after signing free agent defensive end Von Miller in the off-season. To reach new heights this season, Buffalo have garnered plenty of players in the National Football League (NFL) Draft last month. Here is a recap of the Bills draft selections.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

AAPI Night at Angel Stadium on 5/10/22

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim will be having Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night at Angel Stadium on Tuesday, May 10th. The night is right smack dab in the middle of Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, which is celebrated every year for the entire month of May.

Read full story
Owings Mills, MD

2022 NFL Draft Review: Baltimore Ravens

Things were going well at the start of last season for the Baltimore Ravens until injuries to key players decimated the team. Nine players on the Ravens roster experienced season-ending injuries. Fortunately, that type of bad luck should not be able to replicate itself this season.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Mother's Day Tea Party tomorrow morning

Here is the perfect event that you can take your mother to before you take her out for Mother's Day Brunch. Bronkberry Farms will be holding a Mother's Day Tea Party on site at the farm on Sunday morning from 11 AM to 1 PM CST.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

2022 NFL Draft Review: Atlanta Falcons

After the Atlanta Falcons did not reach the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs for the fourth season in a row with a 7-10 record, the Falcons decided to go with a full rebuild when they traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. Trading Ryan for a third round pick was definitely a cold call by the Falcons organization.

Read full story
1 comments
Joliet, IL

Tequila tasting on Cinco de Mayo

Many people will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5th without knowing why Cinco de Mayo has become one of the biggest party days of the year. Cinco de Mayo commemorates when Mexico held their ground against France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. This year marks the 160th anniversary of this remarkable victory.

Read full story
San Luis Obispo County, CA

New release "Signora" from local artist Laurentis

San Luis Obispo's local artist Laurentis has released his new single titled "Signora." Signora is a spin on a revered classic in the Latino community. The serenade was originally released back in 1970 by Juan Manuel Serrat and was called "Senora." The song was then adapted into Italian in 1973 and was sung by Mia Martini under the title "Signora." Senora in Spanish and Signora in Italian have the same meaning in English of a lady. The term can be used for a married woman or for a single woman.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

2022 NFL Draft Review - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be headed to the Super Bowl last season when they started out with a 7-0 record. However, their hopes were dashed in the opening round of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl champion.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Family Fun Day this Saturday

The Will County for Community Concerns (WCCCC) will be holding a Family Fun Day event at their Joliet office on Saturday, April 30th from 10 AM to 2 PM CST. The Family Fun Day is celebrating thirty-five years of WCCCC serving the communities of Will County with assistance to individuals and families.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Washington Mystics

Last season, the Washington Mystics missed out on a playoff berth in the very last game on a tiebreaker with the New York Liberty after both teams went 12-20. During the offseason, the Mystics forgot to re-sign Tina Charles, who was the leading scorer in the WNBA in 2021 with 23.4 points per game.

Read full story
Rosemont, IL

Jewelry Show at Rosemont this weekend

The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show, Inc. will be hosting a jewelry show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Friday, April 29th to Sunday, May 1st. The hours for the event will be from 12 PM to 6 PM on Friday, from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and from 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. All times are Central Standard Time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy