2022 NFL Draft Review: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are now all in with QB Justin Fields being the starter after going 6-11 last season. New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was dealing with filling so many weaknesses before the National Football League Draft because of the decisions made by former GM Ryan Pace. Pace will go down in history for making one of the worst Draft Day trades in NFL history by trading four picks to San Francisco in 2017 to only move up one spot even though the 49ers were not going to draft a quarterback.

Since the Bears are at rock bottom in regards to selecting players over the past five years, the only way for Chicago to go is up. Having eleven picks in this NFL Draft helped.

Football Pixabay

Round 2, Pick 7: Kyler Gordon - CB - Washington (5'11 1/2", 194 lbs, 46 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 7 pass break-ups).

Gordon adds much needed depth to the cornerback position because the Bears only had eight interceptions last season. Gordon has the capability to disrupt opposing offenses in the passing game.

Round 2, Pick 16: Jaquan Brisker - S - Penn State (6'1", 199 lbs, 64 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 INT, 5 pass break-ups).

Brisker should compete for the starting strong safety position in Chicago. He has the type of versatility to help on the run as well as covering in the passing game.

Round 3, Pick 7: Velus Jones - WR - Tennessee (6'0", 204 lbs, 62 rec, 807 receiving yards, 7 TD, 27.3 yds per kick return, 1 kick return TD, 15.1 yds per punt return).

Jones should see plenty of time at wide receiver as either a starter or in the slot as a 3rd wide receiver in multiple receiver sets. However, his immediate impact will be seen in the return game on kickoff and on punt returns.

Round 5, Pick 25: Braxton Jones - OT - Southern Utah State (6'5", 310 lbs).

Jones started for the past two seasons at tackle for Southern Utah State. He provides depth to the tackle position. He will be given time to develop because his 40 time of 4.97 is off the charts for an offensive tackle. The Bears gave up the most sacks last season with 58 sacks allowed.

Round 5, Pick 31: Dominique Robinson - DE - Miami (OH) (6'5", 253 lbs, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks).

Robinson started out as a wide receiver at Miami (OH), but transitioned over to defensive end for the past two seasons in the MAC. Drafting a defensive end was mandatory because Bears defensive ends only had 4.5 sacks last season.

Round 6, Pick 7: Zach Thomas - G - San Diego State (6'5", 308 lbs).

Thomas started at right tackle for the past two seasons for the Aztecs, but he will be moved inside to guard in order to add interior depth to the offensive line.

Round 6, Pick 25: Trestan Ebner - RB - Baylor (5'11", 206 lbs, 801 yds rushing, 2 TD, 284 rec yards, 2 TD, 22.4 yds per kick return, 1 TD, 8.1 yds per punt return).

The Bears are loaded at running back, so Ebner's impact will be on special teams where he will be returning kicks in tandem with Jones.

Round 6, Pick 29: Doug Kramer - C - Illinois (6'2", 299 lbs).

Kramer started for three seasons at center for Illinois. He will be the backup center for the Bears.

Round 7, Pick 5: Ja'Tyre Carter - G - Southern (6'3", 311 lbs).

Carter started at tackle for the Jaguars, but will be moved to the inside with the Bears. He will add even more depth to the interior of the offensive line.

Round 7, Pick 33: Elijah Hicks - DB - California (5'11", 203 lbs, 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 4 forced fumbles).

Hicks started at safety for the past two seasons at Cal, but he also played corner during his college career. His versatility will add depth to the secondary.

Round 7, Pick 34: Trenton Gill - P - North Carolina State (6'4", 220 lbs, 45.1 yds per punt, 31 inside the 20 with only 5 touchbacks).

Gill will compete for the starting punter position after Pat O' Donnell signed with the Packers during the off-season.

Although this draft by the Bears is not flashy, these selections were necessary. The secondary and the offensive line needed an overhaul. Grade: C+.