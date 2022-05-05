Joliet, IL

Tequila tasting on Cinco de Mayo

Adrian Holman

Many people will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5th without knowing why Cinco de Mayo has become one of the biggest party days of the year. Cinco de Mayo commemorates when Mexico held their ground against France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. This year marks the 160th anniversary of this remarkable victory.

Before you prepare to be bar-hopping all night long, you will need to have a pre-game that is a little more laid-back. For those who want to begin the night strong, then I have found the right event for you. On Cinco de Mayo, there will be a tequila tasting on the rooftop of the Joliet Area Historical Museum from 5:30 PM until 9 PM CST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nPEg_0fTTRflK00
Tequila TastingJoliet Area Historical Museum

The price of admission will be $30 for members of the Joliet Area Historical Museum and will be $50 for non-members. You must be 21 years of age or older in order to attend. Although the cost to participate for this event could be considered pricey for some, this amount is a good rate for what a person receives at the tasting. The advantage of a higher admission price is that there is a less of a chance that the event will be ruined.

A person will be given five tequila tasting tickets in which he or she will be able to sample five different brands of tequila manufactured by Real El Nacimiento Tequila. There will be three different types of mezcal along with seven different kinds of tequila on hand for patrons to sample.

You will need some food to help absorb the amount of tequila that will be coursing through your veins after the tasting. Fortunately, the food will be catered by Sunshine Mexican Cafe in Joliet. If you do not eat authentic Mexican food on Cinco de Mayo, then what are you doing? You can abstain from going to Taco Bell and Chipotle for one day.

After all of this eating and drinking, you will have to do some dancing. To heighten the ambiance, there will be a live DJ there along with music from the mariachi band known as Mariachi Juvenil Tamazula de Joliet.

