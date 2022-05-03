Glendale, AZ

2022 NFL Draft Review - Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Holman

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be headed to the Super Bowl last season when they started out with a 7-0 record. However, their hopes were dashed in the opening round of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl champion.

The reason for the late-season swoon is that Arizona lacks depth. When the starting squad was fully healthy at the start of the season, then the Cardinals were streaking towards the top. When key starters became injured towards the end of the season, then Arizona did not even win the NFC West Division.

Before the 2022 NFL Draft started last Thursday, the Cardinals traded their first round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. However, the Cardinals still had eight picks that they could use to expand their depth.

Round 2, Pick 23: Trey McBride - TE - Colorado State (6'4", 256 lbs, 90 rec, 1,121 rec yards).

McBride was considered by many experts to be the best tight end in the draft. He should see plenty of time early in two TE offensive sets with Zach Ertz because star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games due to using performance-enhancing drugs (PED's).

Round 3, Pick 23: Cameron Thomas - DE - San Diego State (6'4", 267 lbs, 16 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 71 tackles).

Thomas will be given every chance to start as a strong side rusher for the Cardinals based upon how well he plays against the run while also getting to the quarterback from the outside.

Round 3, Pick 36: Myjai Sanders - OLB - Cincinnati (6'5", 228 lbs, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 6 pass break-ups).

Sanders is an athletic linebacker that is able to rush the QB and to also make plays in pass coverage. He dropped in the draft because he will need to add some weight to his frame. Nevertheless, Sanders along with Thomas will have to make an impact sooner than later after DE Chandler Jones signed with the Raiders during the offseason.

Round 6, Pick 23: Keaontay Ingram - RB - USC (6'0", 221 lbs, 911 rushing yards, 5 TD, 156 receiving yards).

The Cardinals needed to draft a back-up running back after Chase Edmonds signed with the Dolphins back in March. Ingram should bring the change of pace that Arizona will need in order to contend in the NFC West.

Round 6, Pick 37: Lecitus Smith - G - Virginia Tech (6'3", 314 lbs).

Smith was a three-year starter for the Hokies at guard. Smith will add depth to the interior of the offensive line.

Round 7, Pick 23: Christian Matthew - DB - Valdosta State (6'4", 200 lbs, 15 pass break-ups, 1 interception).

If Matthew makes the team, then he would be tied for being the tallest cornerback in NFL history. His height would be vital in helping to break up passes in the red zone.

Round 7, Pick 35: Jesse Luketa - LB - Penn State (6'3", 256 lbs, 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss). Luketa played at linebacker and at defensive end last season. That type of versatility could help him make the roster.

Round 7, Pick 36: Marquis Hayes - G - Oklahoma (6'5", 318 lbs). Hayes started three seasons for the Sooners at left guard. Hayes and Smith will be vying for a roster spot.

Arizona had a decent draft by finding at least four players that could contribute immediately. Grade: B.

