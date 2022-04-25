2022 WNBA Draft Review: Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx had a remarkable regular season going 22-10 in 2021, but they ran into the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. Instead of remaining complacent in the offseason, the Lynx made a big move by signing free agent Angel McCoughtry to make their front-court one of the most formidable in the WNBA with McCoughtry, Napheesa Collier, and Sylvia Fowles.

For this season, the Lynx needs more defensive help along the perimeter. The proof is that Fowles led the team in steals (1.8 per game) at the center position. Fortunately, Minnesota had two picks in this year's WNBA Draft.

Round 2, Pick 10: Kayla Jones - F - North Carolina State - 6'2" (8.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 41 3-pt FG%).

Jones has been a productive starter for the Wolfpack over the past three years. What really jumps out about her statistics is the three-point field goal percentage. Nobody on the Lynx shot over 40% from the three-point line last season. Her shooting ability will allow for Jones to see some minutes off of the bench this season because she will receive plenty of open looks with opposing defenses keying on Fowles and Collier.

Round 3, Pick 4: Hannah Sjerven - C - South Dakota - 6'3" (15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.5 spg, 1.7 bpg, 35.4 3-pt FG%).

If you watched South Dakota's run to the Sweet 16, then you know why Sjerven was drafted. In the Women's NCAA Tournament, she scored 20 in an upset of Ole Miss, 16 in an upset of Baylor, and 17 in a loss to Michigan.

Sjerven has the inside game to go along with her three-point range. Plus, she brings maximum effort on the defensive end. She should see some time off of the bench as a back-up power forward or as a back-up center.

In this draft, the Lynx addressed a need for more three-point shooting by selecting Jones and Sjerven. However, Minnesota really needed to draft a guard. Grade: C+.