Chicago, IL

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Minnesota Lynx

Adrian Holman

The Minnesota Lynx had a remarkable regular season going 22-10 in 2021, but they ran into the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. Instead of remaining complacent in the offseason, the Lynx made a big move by signing free agent Angel McCoughtry to make their front-court one of the most formidable in the WNBA with McCoughtry, Napheesa Collier, and Sylvia Fowles.

For this season, the Lynx needs more defensive help along the perimeter. The proof is that Fowles led the team in steals (1.8 per game) at the center position. Fortunately, Minnesota had two picks in this year's WNBA Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeylD_0fJl55Ne00
WNBA LogoWNBA

Round 2, Pick 10: Kayla Jones - F - North Carolina State - 6'2" (8.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 41 3-pt FG%).

Jones has been a productive starter for the Wolfpack over the past three years. What really jumps out about her statistics is the three-point field goal percentage. Nobody on the Lynx shot over 40% from the three-point line last season. Her shooting ability will allow for Jones to see some minutes off of the bench this season because she will receive plenty of open looks with opposing defenses keying on Fowles and Collier.

Round 3, Pick 4: Hannah Sjerven - C - South Dakota - 6'3" (15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.5 spg, 1.7 bpg, 35.4 3-pt FG%).

If you watched South Dakota's run to the Sweet 16, then you know why Sjerven was drafted. In the Women's NCAA Tournament, she scored 20 in an upset of Ole Miss, 16 in an upset of Baylor, and 17 in a loss to Michigan.

Sjerven has the inside game to go along with her three-point range. Plus, she brings maximum effort on the defensive end. She should see some time off of the bench as a back-up power forward or as a back-up center.

In this draft, the Lynx addressed a need for more three-point shooting by selecting Jones and Sjerven. However, Minnesota really needed to draft a guard. Grade: C+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# minnesota lynx# wnba draft# kayla jones# hannah sjerven# wnba

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
721 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Seattle, WA

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Seattle Storm

After winning the WNBA Championship in the "Wubble" in 2020, the Seattle Storm were not able to repeat as title-holders last season. Seattle is really geared towards winning the WNBA Championship this season because this season could possibly be the last season for Storm point guard Sue Bird.

Read full story
New York City, NY

2022 WNBA Draft Review: New York Liberty

Last season, the New York Liberty reached the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The next step that the Liberty looks to take is to have a winning record. Although the Liberty qualified for the playoffs, New York finished with a 12-20 regular season record.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Toy Scout to be in Joliet this Wednesday

Joel Magee is known throughout the USA as the Toy Scout. When he is not on "Pawn Stars" as the Disney expert for appraisals done on the show, he travels from town to town looking to buy old toys. Old toys have a large value now due to nostalgia and due to many items not being mass produced like the toys that are being manufactured now.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Sparks

After not making the WNBA Playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Sparks have been busy this off-season. The Sparks signed free agent Liz Cambage which now gives Los Angeles one of the best front courts in the WNBA. Los Angeles also made a trade that sent Erica Wheeler to Atlanta for point guard Chennedy Carter.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Las Vegas Aces

Over the past couple of years, the Las Vegas Aces appeared to have a championship roster on paper. However, titles are not won as paper as Las Vegas is still looking for their first WNBA championship.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Job Fair at Tony's Fresh Market on 4/22 and 4/23

Tony's Fresh Market will be conducting a job fair on Friday, April 22nd and on Saturday, April 23rd at their Plainfield store. The job fair will be from 9 AM to 4 PM CST on both days. Tony's Fresh Market is one of the best supermarket chains in the Chicago area, but the job openings will be for the Plainfield store only.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever really need some help because they won only six games for the second consecutive year in a row. Fortunately, Indiana had seven draft picks in this year's WNBA Draft with four of the first ten picks. Here is a look at who the Fever drafted last week.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun finished with the best regular season record in the WNBA last season at 26-6. However, that success did not translate over to the postseason because they were ousted by the Chicago Sky, the eventual WNBA champs.

Read full story
4 comments
Will County, IL

Earth Day 2022 Cleanup and Campfire

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be conducting an Earth Day Cleanup and Campfire event at the Monee Reservoir on Friday, April 22nd from 4 PM until 7 PM CST. The purpose of the event is to collect trash and litter throughout the Monee Reservoir because protecting the Earth should always be prioritized.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Banking Industry Career Fair scheduled for 4/19

The Banking Industry Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at the University of St. Francis - St. Bonaventure Campus in downtown Joliet from 3 PM to 5 PM CST. The job fair is sponsored by the University of St. Francis Career Success Center, the Workforce Services Division of Will County, and Hometown National Bank, a branch of banks located in Joliet, Peru, and LaSalle.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Healing the Hood Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16

The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church and Healing the Hood organization will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, August 16th at Altgeld Park from 2 PM to 4 PM CST. Healing the Hood is a non-profit organization that helps out people within the community of Chicago because the neighborhoods in Chicago definitely need some healing.

Read full story
South Holland, IL

South Holland Hiring Event is happening tomorrow

The Village of South Holland will be conducting the South Holland Hiring Event at the South Holland Community Center on Wednesday, April 14th from 9 AM to 12 PM CST. This event could be one of the biggest job fairs in the Chicago area this year with over 200 jobs available. Plus, the jobs at this hiring event are not shabby at all with the positions being in the range of $16 and $37 per hour. Employers will be seeking to hire prospects right on the spot.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream needed plenty of help after finishing 8-24 last season in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). To make matters even worse, the offseason of the Dream turned into a nightmare because they are looking to replace two of their best scorers on the team due to off-the-court issues.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

CCDOJ Job & Resource Fair 2022 scheduled for Wednesday

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet (CCDOJ) will be holding a Job and Resource Fair at Harrah's Joliet Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, April 13 from 1 PM to 5 PM CST. Job & Resource FairCatholic Charities Diocese of Joliet.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim to perform at The Forge tomorrow

Two of the biggest hip-hop icons that helped to push rap music into the mainstream over thirty years ago will be performing at The Forge on Friday, April 8th at 10 PM CST. I do not know how The Forge pulled this off, but DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim will be performing tomorrow night in Joliet, IL.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

New baseball rule in Frontier League

The Frontier League is an independent minor-league baseball organization headquartered in Evansville, IN with teams in the Midwest and in the Northeast. One of the issues that the Frontier League has been trying to solve is the problem with baseball games going into extra innings. Having games go on so late dissuades more families from bringing their children to the ballpark.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy