2022 WNBA Draft Review: Indiana Fever

Adrian Holman

The Indiana Fever really need some help because they won only six games for the second consecutive year in a row. Fortunately, Indiana had seven draft picks in this year's WNBA Draft with four of the first ten picks. Here is a look at who the Fever drafted last week.

Round 1, Pick 2: NaLyssa Smith - F - Baylor - 6'4" (22.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg).

Smith has the potential to be a franchise player for the Fever. She really excels in the mid-range game, where she can either drive to the lane from the high post or hit the jumper at the top of the key. She also can post up down low while grabbing rebounds at both ends of the court. She is the favorite to be the Rookie of the Year for this upcoming season.

Round 1, Pick 4: Emily Engstler - F - Louisville - 6'1" (11.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.7 spg, 1.8 bpg, 37.6 3-pt FG%).

Engstler was one of the best defensive players in the country. On offense, her shooting range goes out beyond the three-point range, but she really puts maximum effort into her defense where she put up effective stats defending against ladies that were normally taller than her in the post. She should start right away because her range will keep the lane open for Smith to operate.

Round 1, Pick 6: Lexie Hull - G - Stanford - 6'1" (12.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.2 spg, 39.3 3-pt FG%). Hull is a proficient 3-point shooter that also plays outstanding defense. She will more than likely be bringing some scoring help off of the bench.

Round 1, Pick 10: Queen Egbo - C - Baylor - 6'4" (11 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 bpg). Egbo's strength is at the defensive end. She will team up with Smith again in the WNBA. She adds even more front-court depth to Indiana.

Round 2, Pick 8: Destanni Henderson - G - South Carolina - 5'7" (11.5 ppg, 39.9 3-pt FG%). Henderson is a streaky shooter that gives her all at the defensive end. However, when she is hot like how she was in the NCAA Women's Championship Game, then she can definitely be the spark plug the Fever bench so desperately needs.

Round 3, Pick 1: Ameshya Williams-Holliday - C - Jackson State - 6'4" (19.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.7 bpg). Williams-Holiday proved that her statistics were not a fluke after scoring 15 points and securing 12 rebounds in a loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament. She does her work in the low post. She will be fighting for a roster spot.

Round 3, Pick 10: Ali Patberg - G - Indiana - 5'9" (11.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg). The Fever went with the home state pick by drafting Patberg.

The roster has been turned upside down with these picks. Smith and Engstler should start immediately. The other five have the potential to contribute off of the bench. Grade: A-.

