Healing the Hood Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16

The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church and Healing the Hood organization will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, August 16th at Altgeld Park from 2 PM to 4 PM CST.

Easter eggs Pixabay

Healing the Hood is a non-profit organization that helps out people within the community of Chicago because the neighborhoods in Chicago definitely need some healing.

Easter eggs filled with goodies will be placed all throughout Altgeld Park for children to find at the end of this event. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 3:15 PM. Around 10,000 eggs filled with candy will be placed within the park. This event is free of charge.

Also, one thousand Easter baskets will be given away at the park. The baskets will be given out to those who decide to participate. The baskets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, which means that arriving at the park at 2 PM is mandatory if you want to receive a basket. The Easter basket will have all of the fixings that you will need in order to have a quality Easter dinner for you and your family.

Please make sure that you bring your children because there will be plenty of activities for your children to do at this event. A bounce house has been rented for tomorrow so that your kids will be able to jump around. There will also be a face painter at the park so children will be able to have their faces painted. Also, they will have a bunny rabbit on site.

The address for Altgeld Park is 515 S. Washtenaw Avenue in Chicago.