Easter egg hunt on Good Friday

How do you make Good Friday even better? Have an Easter egg hunt! The Bolingbrook Park District will be holding the Parkie's Egg Hunt at Pelican Harbor Indoor Aquatic Park on Friday, April 15th from 9 AM until 11 AM CST.

Easter eggs Pixabay

The egg hunt will be for children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old. Each child that attends will receive a bag filled with special Easter goodies. For the Easter egg hunt, the children will be divided into different age groups. Each age group will have five minutes to grab as many eggs as possible in the leisure pool at the Aquatic Park. The eggs in the pool for the hunt will be filled with plenty of candy.

For the parents that have younger children, they are expected to be in the pool with their children so that none of the children drown. We must ensure that Good Friday remains Good Friday.

If you do take your children to this event, then make sure that you are at the Aquatic Park on time because the Easter egg hunts for each group will be done within the first hour. After all of the hunts are completed, the children will then be allowed to play in the pool until 11 AM.

The price of admission to the Parkie's Egg Hunt is $10. However, if you are a member of the Bolingbrook Park District, then the price for entry is $7.

This event will be great for parents because having the children expend energy early in the morning means that they will be taking naps in the afternoon since there is no school on Good Friday.