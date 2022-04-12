Joliet, IL

CCDOJ Job & Resource Fair 2022 scheduled for Wednesday

Adrian Holman

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet (CCDOJ) will be holding a Job and Resource Fair at Harrah's Joliet Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, April 13 from 1 PM to 5 PM CST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1ay2_0f6Q8qkY00
Job & Resource FairCatholic Charities Diocese of Joliet

If you call the phone number that is listed on the above photo before Wednesday at 1 PM, then you will also be able to register for a special resume building workshop starting on Wednesday at noon. Having a professional resume is absolutely important at this time because the job market has been on the rise this year.

Three out of four resumes are not even looked at when they are sent to a recruiting manager. A resume that has the proper formatting which also accentuates your employment history can be the difference between you and someone else receiving a job interview.

A unique feature for this Job & Resource Fair is that this fair will have a career closet on-site at Harrah's Joliet sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta (Eta Chi Zeta Chapter). In some instances, an establishment will not hire someone based upon what he or she is wearing. Professional attire will give one an advantage at a job fair because a professional outfit can make a person stand out in a crowd of other job-seekers. Seeing that the closet will be sponsored by a sorority means that the clothes will probably not be too horrible.

There will be over thirty different employers at the event that are located within the Joliet area. If you are looking to attend this Job & Resource Fair, then the address of Harrah's Joliet is 151 N. Joliet in downtown Joliet.

