Joliet, IL

Blood drive at USF on 4/8/22

Adrian Holman

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the University of St. Francis (USF) on Friday, April 8th from 1 PM to 6 PM CST. The blood drive will be conducted at the Assembly Hall Gym located at 1550 Plainfield Road (US Route 30) in Joliet, IL 60435.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gr6mi_0ezZuOg300
Donate BloodPixabay

You do have to schedule an appointment before heading over to USF Friday afternoon. You will need to either call American Red Cross at their toll-free number 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enroll on their website at redcross.org. You can also fill out the paperwork early on their website, which will save you 15 minutes of time on Friday.

All of the necessary safety precautions will be utilized by the medical professionals on site. All medical personnel are required to wear gloves and face coverings throughout the entire blood drive. Blood donors are also required to wear a mask inside of the premises of the Assembly Hall Gym. If you do not have a mask, then one will be given to you.

All donors must also show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative coronavirus test that was taken this week.

The reason why a blood drive is so important at this time is because we are right in the middle of Spring Break. During this time period, many young adults are looking to have a good time while partying the night away.

However, too much recklessness means that unnecessary vehicle accidents will occur during this month. Also, the potential for conflict is on the rise because this month will be the first Spring Break since everything is back to being open in the USA. Over the past weekend, there were mass shootings in Dallas and in Sacramento. If you do choose to donate blood, then be sure that your donation could save a person's life.

