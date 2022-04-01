2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four schedule

Although we are in a new month, March Madness is not over because the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four will be tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Surprisingly, tickets are still available for both Final Four games. The price range for the tickets are between $80 and $1,800. That means that you still have the opportunity to scratch going to a Final Four off of your bucket list. If you do go, then definitely take extra cash for parking because parking at the Target Center runs for $50.

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

Buick has been running an ad campaign throughout the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament titled "See Her Greatness" to bring more awareness to women's collegiate sports. However, their marketing has failed because these Final Four games are not sold out. The marketing campaign is a microcosm as to why Buick car sales have decreased every year since 2016.

If you are not able to see these games in person, then watch these two games on ESPN. Here is the schedule.

Game 1: Louisville (29-4) vs South Carolina (33-2) - 6 PM CST.

Louisville brings full-court pressure defense for the entire game. The leader for Louisville is point Hailey Van Lith, who plays the game with boundless energy. She also had some extra motivation to reach the Final Four when a few celebrities picked Louisville to lose rather early in their brackets. She is definitely kicking butt and taking names.

"We don't need the people picking the brackets. We don't need Obama's bracket, we do not need Jimmy Fallon."

Yup, it's Obama's fault.

South Carolina is the overall #1 seed in this tournament. South Carolina has the best defense in women's college basketball with only one team this season scoring at least 70 points against them. 6'5" center Aliyah Boston (16.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg) is the Naismith Player of the Year in women's college basketball. The key to this game is whether or not Boston dominates in the interior.

Game 2: Connecticut (29-5) vs Stanford (32-3) - 8:30 PM CST.

UConn is back in the Final Four for the 20th time under head coach Geno Auriemma. Connecticut is led by their dynamic back court of Paige Bueckers (14.7 ppg), Christyn Williams (14.7 ppg), and Azzi Fudd (12.7 ppg). Their will be issues with front court depth after 6'5" forward Dorka Juhasz broke her wrist in their Elite Eight win against North Carolina State.

Stanford returns most of their players from last season's championship squad. Stanford relies on their depth to wear down opponents.