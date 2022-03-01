2022 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Men's Basketball Tournament presented by TicketSmarter will take place on March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. I always look forward to this tournament for two reasons. Although there are ten teams in the OVC, only the top eight qualify for this tournament. The regular season really does matter because the seasons of Tennessee-Martin and Eastern Illinois are already over. They can watch the tournament and plan on being better next season.

Second, the #3 and the #4 teams in the OVC receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Even better, the top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals. The regular season really does matter.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

First Round: Wednesday, March 2nd (ESPN+)

Game 1: #5 Tennessee State vs #8 SIU-Edwardsville - 6:30 PM

Game 2: #6 Austin Peay vs #7 Tennessee Tech - 9 PM

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 3rd (ESPN+)

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs #4 SE Missouri State - 6:30 PM

Game 4: Winner of Game 2 vs #3 Morehead State - 9 PM

Semifinals: Friday, March 4th (ESPNU)

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs #1 Murray State - 7 PM

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs #2 Belmont - 9:30 PM

Championship: Saturday, March 5th (ESPN2)

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 7:30 PM

Favorite: The Murray State Racers raced through the OVC all season long by going 18-0 in conference play.

Sleeper: Of course, the sleeper team is Morehead State. How can you not root for Morehead State?