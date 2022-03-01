2022 Big South Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The 2022 Hercules Tires Big South Men's Basketball Tournament will be played this week at the Bojangles Coliseum in the Queen City of Charlotte, NC. The opening round begins on Wednesday, March 2 with the championship being played on Sunday, March 6.

If you have some idle time this week and if you are in the Charlotte area, then check out a few of the games because the tickets are not that expensive with admission to any of the games is as low as $15. Also, parking will be free if you have a ticket. Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times are listed as Eastern Standard Time (EST).

NCAA Basketball Pixabay

First Round: Wednesday, March 2nd (ESPN+)

Game 1: #8 Radford vs #9 North Carolina A&T - 11:30 AM

Game 2: #5 UNC-Asheville vs #12 Charleston Southern - 2 PM

Game 3: #7 High Point vs #10 Hampton - 6 PM

Game 4: #6 Campbell vs #11 Presbyterian - 8 PM

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 4th (ESPN+)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs #1 Longwood - 12 PM

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs #4 USC Upstate - 2 PM

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs #2 Winthrop - 6 PM

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs #3 Gardner-Webb - 8 PM

Semifinals: Saturday, March 5th (ESPN+)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 12 PM

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 2 PM

Championship: Sunday, March 6th (ESPN2)

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs Winner of Game 10 - 12 PM

Favorites: The #1 seeded Longwood Lancers poked through their conference opponents all season long with a 15-1 Big South regular season record. The Lancers rely upon the perimeter trio of Justin Hill (13.9 ppg), Isaiah Wilkins (12.5 ppg), and DeShaun Wade (11.7 ppg). The Winthrop Eagles are looking to repeat as Big South Tournament Champions. They are not too far behind the Lancers with a 14-2 regular season record. However, the Eagles do their damage in the paint with forward D.J. Burns (6'9", 275 lbs).

Sleepers: North Carolina A&T was the only team to defeat Longwood in conference play. If the Aggies can win in the opening round, then they would be going up against the Lancers in the quarterfinals. For some unknown reason, Gardner-Webb or UNC-Asheville always seem to make a run every few years in this tournament.