March Madness officially kicks off on March 1 with the Penfed (who feeds a pen?) Credit Union Patriot League Men's Basketball Tournament. Nothing is more patriotic than watching mid-majors go after an NCAA Tournament bid in March.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All games will be played on the home court of the higher-seeded teams. However, the Patriot League maintains the integrity of the bracket from round to round. All times will be Eastern Standard Time (EST).

NCAA basketball Pixabay

First Round: Tuesday, March 1st (ESPN+)

Game 1: #9 Bucknell at #8 Lafayette - 7 PM

Game 2: #10 American at #7 Holy Cross - 7 PM

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 3rd (ESPN+)

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Colgate - 7 PM

Game 4: #5 Army at #4 Lehigh - 7 PM

Game 5: #6 Loyola (MD) at #3 Boston University - 7 PM

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #2 Navy - 7 PM

Semifinals: Sunday, March 6th (CBS Sports Network)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6

The times for the semifinal games will be at 2 PM and 4 PM. The game with the highest-seeded team left will start at 2 PM.

Championship: Wednesday, March 9th - 7:30 PM (CBS Sports Network)

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed

Favorites: A difficult non-conference schedule paid off for Colgate because they went 16-2 in conference play. Colgate also has one of the best Patriot League non-conference wins when they brushed away Syracuse earlier this season. Navy had the best Patriot League non-conference win of the season when they defeated Virginia at the start of the season.

Sleepers: The only teams to beat Colgate in conference play were Boston and Lehigh. Other teams that could surprise are Loyola (MD) and Army. Loyola (MD) pulled off three upsets and reached the championship game last season, but lost to Colgate. Loyola (MD) will look to pull of some more upsets due to their motion-style offense. Rooting for Army is just me being patriotic.

You can be patriotic as well by checking out some of these Patriot League games.