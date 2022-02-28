2022 Horizon League Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Are you ready to reach the horizon? Of course, you will make it to the top if you do not let anyone hinder you from achieving your goals. The main goal for those in the Horizon League is to win the 2022 Keeps Horizon League Men's Basketball Tournament. The competition in this conference is so fierce that the tournament is actually sponsored by a company that prevents hair loss because you could end up pulling your hair out during March Madness.

The first round quarterfinals will be played on the home courts of the higher-seeded teams. The semifinals and the championship game will be played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Farmers Coliseum is where the Horizon League member IUPUI (Ooey-Pooey, Say it with me!) Jaguars play their home games. Here is a look at the schedule. All times will be Eastern Standard Time (EST).

NCAA basketball Pixabay

First Round: Tuesday, March 1st (ESPN+)

#12 IUPUI at #5 Oakland - 8 PM

#11 Green Bay at #6 Detroit - 7 PM

#10 Robert Morris at #7 Youngstown State - 7 PM

#8 University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) at #9 Milwaukee - 8 PM

Although UIC is the higher seed, they have forfeited their right to have any home games in this tournament because they are moving to the Missouri Valley Conference next season.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 3rd (ESPN+)

Highest remaining seed at #4 Wright State - 7 PM

Second highest remaining seed at #3 Northern Kentucky - 7 PM

Second lowest remaining seed at #2 Purdue-Fort Wayne (IPFW) - 7 PM

Lowest remaining seed at #1 Cleveland State - 8 PM

Semifinals: Monday, March 7th

Highest remaining seed vs Lowest remaining seed - 7 PM (ESPNU)

Second highest remaining seed vs Second lowest remaining seed - 9:30 PM EST (ESPN2)

Championship: Tuesday, March 8th - 7 PM (ESPN)

Favorites: Cleveland State will look to repeat as Horizon League champions. Most of their key players return in an attempt to repeat. They also have two players on the All-Name team: D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion. IPFW is the hottest team in the conference with a current nine-game winning streak. IPFW also has one of the greatest human beings on this earth in Damian Chong Qui, the transfer guard from Mount St. Mary's, who has overcome insurmountable odds.

Sleepers: Detroit (Antoine Davis - 23.7 points per game), Oakland (Jamal Cain - 20.1 points per game), and Wright State (Tanner Holden - 19.9 points per game) each have a player that could take over the entire tournament.