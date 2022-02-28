2022 ASUN Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Hey, son! Did you hear what I just said? Hey, son! Wait a second! You must have misunderstood me because the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Men's Basketball Tournament will be taking place from Tuesday, March 1st to Tuesday, March 8th. (Was that pun one of the worst Dad jokes ever? Please let me know in the comments.)

All of the games will be played on the home courts of the higher-seeded teams. The reward of having a good regular season is having home court games in which an NCAA postseason berth is on the line. Which team will feel the ASUN's bright rays on March 8? Let's take a look at the schedule in order to find out. All times will be Eastern Standard Time (EST). The Atlantic Sun standings are split into two divisions: East and West. The seeding shown below will be the place in the division (1-6) along with the division the team is in. Possible tiebreakers in the semifinals and in the title game will be determined by conference record and head-to-head record.

NCAA basketball Pixabay

Opening Round: Tuesday, March 1st

Game 1: #6E Stetson at #3W Central Arkansas - 7 PM

Game 2: #5W Eastern Kentucky at #4E Kennesaw State - 7 PM

Game 3: #6W North Alabama at #3E Florida-Gulf Coast - 7 PM

Game 4: #5E North Florida at #4W Lipscomb - 7 PM

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 3rd

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #2E Jacksonville - 7 PM

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #1W Jacksonville State - 7 PM

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2W Bellarmine - 7 PM

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #1E Liberty - 7 PM

Semifinals: Saturday, March 5th

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed - TBD

Second Lowest remaining seed at Second Highest remaining seed - TBD

Championship: Tuesday, March 8th

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed - 4 PM

Favorites: The Liberty Flames won the ASUN title game last season. The Flames will be looking to repeat due to point guard Darius McGhee. On Saturday, McGhee scored 47 points to clinch the East Division. Liberty also has one of the best non-conference wins in the ASUN with a win over Missouri earlier in the season. However, Jacksonville State finished with the best overall record in the ASUN due to better consistency.

Sleepers: For some strange reason, the North Florida Ospreys always seems to make noise every three or four years in this tournament no matter what their record is during the season. The Bellarmine Knights have risen from Division II basketball to the fourth-best record in the ASUN in three seasons.