New single "All of You" released by Molly Mary Mahoney

Molly Mary Mahoney is one of the most talented classical and opera singers in the West Coast. The vintage-style singing from the mezzo-soprano takes one back to the times of Judy Garland and Rosemary Clooney.

Mahoney has been singing professionally since the age of ten years old when she sang for the Joey Thomas Big Band in New York. In her twenties, she was singing in concert with Big Band leader Vinnie Falcone, the former musical director for Frank Sinatra. She has performed all over the world singing songs from different genres.

Music Melody Pixabay

She has already released an album titled "Two for the Road" back in 2015. However, a wonderful discovery occurred when she found out that she was related to one of the biggest musical icons of the 20th century.

"I found out several years ago that my distant cousin is Cole Porter and always had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to highlight his music some day."

Some day has now become today as her second album "My Cousin Cole: Pitter, patter...Porter!" will be fully released in May of this year. The album will be filled with musical classics from Cole Porter.

Fortunately, the first single from the album titled "All of You," has been released now. "All of You" is a rendition from Porter that was released in 1954. The song was used in the Broadway musical Silk Stockings and was sung by Don Ameche.

Since the original rendition, the song has also been recorded by musical greats like Fred Astaire, Billie Holiday, Bobby Darin, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Nancy Wilson, Robert Goulet, Sammy Davis, Jr., Sarah Vaughan, and Tony Bennett. The song has also been done instrumentally by jazz legends Miles Davis, Ahmad Jamal, McCoy Tyner, and the Modern Jazz Quartet.

Without further ado, here is a snippet of the new single from Molly Mary Mahoney.

She will be going on tour later on this year. If you would like to book her for your venue, then you can contact her agent at this link.