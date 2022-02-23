Joliet, IL

Returning Citizens Career & Resource Fair scheduled for 2/24

Adrian Holman

The Workforce Center of Will County (WCWC) will be conducting a Returning Citizens Career and Resource Fair at their facility on Thursday, February 24th from 1 PM to 3 PM CST. The goal of this fair is to help those who were previously incarcerated and are currently seeking employment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBH0M_0eMIenyI00
Career & Resource FairWCWC/Will.works

The Career & Resource Fair is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), the Will County Center for Community Concerns, Stepping Stones Treatment Center, WCWC, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), Joliet Junior College (JJC), the Workforce Investment Board of Will County, and Employment and Employment Services (E&ES).

Although there are plenty of open job opportunities at this time, some people can potentially not secure employment due to their prior prison history. However, there are certain things that can be done in order to find a job even when a person has been incarcerated.

At this fair, certain topics will be discussed in a seminar-style format that will improve the status of a person that has previously spent time in jail. The five topics that will be discussed is expungement, financial literacy, fidelity bonding, recovery support, and mental health.

In the state of Illinois, some felonies can be expunged over a period of time if the person was found to be not guilty after being charged. Although the person is innocent, the charge remains on the record. However, expungement will right that judicial error.

Financial literacy is important for everyone. In a study done by the European Review of Economic History, there is a link between poverty and crime. Being fiscally responsible will prevent a person from committing future crimes.

Fidelity bonding is a financial tool that can be used by employers to insure themselves against employee theft and embezzlement. Most businesses tend to not hire anyone that was previously in prison, but a fidelity bond is a solution for corporations to hire people based solely upon their occupational skills.

Recovery support and mental health are two topics we all need to know more about. At some point in life, we all need some help.

We all make mistakes, but one of the best things about life is redemption. If you have made mistakes in the past and if you are looking for a job, then head over to the Returning Citizens Career and Resource Fair on Thursday afternoon.

The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet, IL. If you have any questions about this fair, then you can contact them at (815) 727-4444.

