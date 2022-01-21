My 2022 NFL Divisional Round picks

Last week's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend was an absolute blast with six games over the weekend. Adding those two extra Wild Card playoff games made the weekend so much more enjoyable. The NFL Divisional Round will be played on Saturday and on Sunday. Four more games will be there for you to whet your appetite.

In last week's post, I went 4-2 with my Super Wild Card Weekend picks. However, I will look to do better this weekend. Without further ado, here are my NFL Divisional Round picks.

Football Pixabay

Saturday, January 22nd

#4 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at #1 Tennessee Titans (12-5). Tennessee grabbing the #1 seed in the AFC even though they lost to the Jets and the Texans is one of the surprises of this season. Also, RB Derrick Henry missed the last half of the season with a foot injury. However, he will be back for this game. Having Henry back means that Tennessee will be able to control the clock, which will keep the Bengals offense on the sidelines for too many minutes throughout this game. Pick: Titans.

#6 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at #1 Green Bay Packers (13-4). The 49ers were able to pull off the biggest upset last weekend over the Cowboys. Now, San Francisco has to pull off an even bigger rabbit out of the hat against Green Bay. The Packers have reached the NFC Championship game over the past couple of years. Football fans know that the Packers will not lose until next week based upon recent history. Pick: Packers.

Sunday, January 23rd

#4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4). Plenty of things have changed since the Rams defeated the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the regular season. The Rams played a flawless game, but they only won by 10 points. If you look at the boxscore, then you can clearly see why the Rams won that game. Tampa Bay only ran the ball 13 times for the entire game. The play calling on the offensive end will be the reason why I am picking Tampa Bay. Pick: Buccaneers.

#3 Buffalo Bills (11-6) at #2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5). Fortunately, the NFL saved the best playoff match-up for last with the Bills against the Chiefs. Both teams put on offensive clinics last week. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 38-20 when they played against each other in Week 5 at Kansas City. The Bills will look to replicate that on Sunday. Pick: Bills.