Career Fair for the disabled scheduled for 1/25

The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding a career fair for individuals with disabilities on Tuesday, January 25th at the Frankfort Township building from 4 PM until 6 PM CST.

The reason for this career fair is an obvious one. Statistics show that people with disabilities have been passed over for jobs by those without disabilities. Last year, the US unemployment rate for people without disabilities was 3.5 percent. As a comparison, the 2021 US unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 7.9 percent. The stats prove that a person with a disability will be passed over for a job twice as much than a person without a disability.

The main reason is that corporations choose not to adapt the various job positions for those with disabilities. For example, most jobs require for a person to stand for eight hours a day. A disabled person may not be able to stand for eight hours at a time, but a disabled person would be able to do the job perfectly fine while sitting down.

Fortunately, a few companies stepped up to the plate in order to be involved in this job fair next Tuesday. Here is a list of the companies that will have a representative present at the career fair: FedEx Ground, Michaels Distribution, National Tube Supply, Pace Suburban Bus, Silver Cross Hospital, Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Trinity Services, Inc., Walgreens, and the Office of the Will County Clerk.

The career fair will be conducted in the community room in the back of the Frankfort Township building. The address is 11000 W. Lincoln Highway (US Route 30) in Frankfort, IL 60423.