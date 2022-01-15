My 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend picks

Adrian Holman

Since many people have been checking out my National Football League (NFL) picks for the entire 2021-2022 regular season, I have decided to make some picks on the NFL Playoffs as well. My picks for the regular season were 165-105-1.

The NFL has expanded the playoffs to fourteen teams with seven teams in each conference. The new name for the wild card playoffs is called Super Wild Card Weekend. The top team in the American Football Conference (AFC - Tennessee Titans) and the top team in the National Football Conference (NFC - Green Bay Packers) receive a bye this weekend. The remaining playoff teams will play this weekend. Without further ado, here are my picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0dmMn1FL00
FootballPixabay

Saturday, January 15th

#5 Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at #4 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7). Both teams have been the surprises of the AFC. The Raiders had to win their last three games in order to even qualify for the NFL Playoffs. Despite having a tumultuous season, the Raiders are still standing. The Bengals has gone from the worst team in the NFL to becoming the AFC North Division winners in just two years.

Back in Week 10, Cincinnati went on the road to defeat Las Vegas 32-13. Will the Raiders be able to find twenty extra points this time in Cincy? No. Pick: Bengals.

#6 New England Patriots (10-7) at #3 Buffalo Bills (11-6). New England and Buffalo split their two games during the season. The Bills won in Week 3 with a 33-21 win, while the Patriots won the rematch in Week 5 with a 14-10 victory. Both teams are even, but the determining factor will be the weather. When the weather was fine on Week 3, Buffalo won. When the weather was blustery and cold on Week 5, New England won. Playing this game in the cold of Buffalo on a Saturday evening will not do any favors for the Bills. Pick: Patriots.

Sunday, January 16th

#7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4). When these two teams played in Week 12, the Buccaneers obtained a close 28-22 victory. However, the Eagles have a flaw in which they start off their games flat. Philadelphia has only led in six games at halftime this season. Do you really want to give Tom Brady a head start? Pick: Buccaneers.

#6 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at #3 Dallas Cowboys (12-5). This game comes down to whether or not Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo will throw an interception or not. The Cowboys have the NFL's interceptions leader in CB Trevon Diggs with 11 picks. Pick: Cowboys.

#7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at #2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5). When these teams played three weeks ago, the Chiefs won 36-10 without Kansas City TE Travis Kelce. Pick: Chiefs.

Monday, January 17th

#5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at #4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5). I cannot pick a team that lost to the Lions in the regular season to win a playoff game. Pick: Rams.

