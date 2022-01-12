Under Rated Society at Replay Lounge on January 21

The independent rap group Under Rated Society will be in concert along with combatxcarl and Midwestern on Friday, January 21st at 10 PM CST at the Replay Lounge in Lawrence, KS. Start your pregame tailgating a night early before the big game between Kansas and Kansas State on the 22nd.

The Under Rated Society is one of the independent rap groups on the rise in the Midwest for 2022. They released their EP on Spotify last year in August. As we all know, Spotify is extra stingy on counting streams because a person has to listen to a particular song for longer than 30 seconds for the stream to increase.

Despite this annoyance from Spotify, Under Rated Society has racked up over 700,000 streams on their six-song EP in only five months. One of the reasons has to why their stream count continues to go up is due to their '90's style lyricism mixed in with New Age style.

On their first song "Check," the chorus is direct with the witticism in four bars to keep listeners engaged with the raps detailing how they climbed from the bottom to the top. Here are the lyrics from the chorus.

"Hitting my phone, hitting my line/Cash swipe, either way I decline.

I'm not answering no texts and no calls/Being on top, we on the ball.

I just moved on to the next/Trust me, I'm not impressed.

Not too many people I invest/Pay me, run me a check."

Another reason for their meteoric ascent is due to their perseverance on social media. They follow as many people as they can along with having a strong following, which they utilize to spread the word about their music. I was so impressed with their drive and with their music that I ran this promo. Now, go out and check out Check in person on January 21st.

The address of the Replay Lounge is 946 Massachusetts in Lawrence, KS. Make sure that you get there early so that you can play on one of the many vintage pinball machines in the venue.