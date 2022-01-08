My 2021-22 Week 18 NFL Regular Season picks

Adrian Holman

We have reached the last weekend of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. Playoff spots and playoff seeds are still up for grabs in both conferences.

My record for last week was 10-6, which puts my overall regular season record at 156-98-1. Hopefully, I want the loss column to remain under 100, which means that my picks must be flawless for the final week.

Please leave a comment in regards to who you think will win because a commenter picked a Cincy win even though I picked Kansas City. If you think that one of my picks is incorrect, then leave a comment with your pick. All good things must come to an end -- here are my picks. Thank you for reading these picks each and every week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0dgCpy9l00
FootballPixabay

Saturday, January 8th

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Denver Broncos (7-9). The Chiefs still have a chance at the #1 seed in the AFC if they win and the Tennessee Titans lose on Sunday. That should give Kansas City enough incentive to win this game. Pick: Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-7). Both teams are locked in for the playoffs. Plus, Dallas has already won the NFC East Division. Both teams should be playing most of their bench players for this game, which would give the Eagles the advantage because Philadelphia has more depth. Pick: Eagles.

Sunday, January 9th

Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1). The Packers already have the #1 seed in the NFC, but QB Aaron Rodgers will be playing on Sunday because of the whole MVP issue that occurred during the week. Pick: Packers.

Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14). It's very simple for the Colts. Win and Indianapolis will be in. This must-win game is made even easier since they will be playing Jacksonville. Pick: Colts.

Washington Football Team (6-10) at New York Giants (4-12). As long as Mike Glennon is starting for New York, the Giants are not winning. Pick: WFT.

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9). Both of these coaches should be fired on Monday, so players on both teams will be looking to play hard so that their new coach will not bounce them from the team next season. I was going to pick the Bears, but QB Justin Fields was placed on the reserve list. Pick: Vikings.

Tennessee Titans (11-5) at Houston Texans (4-12). The Titans need a win in order to become the #1 seed in the AFC. Tennessee is also helped by the fact that they are playing the Texans. Pick: Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-8). The only game the Ravens won without Lamar Jackson at QB this season was against the Bears. Pick: Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at Cleveland Browns (7-9). Cincy will be resting most of their starters for this game, which means that Browns starting QB Case Keenum will have a field day. The only reason to watch this game will be to see when Browns fans start a "Let's go Brandon" chant for Brandon Allen, the Bengals QB for this week (because Ohio). Pick: Browns.

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (12-4). The Niners smoked the Rams 31-10 the last time they played in November. The Niners have to win this game in order to qualify for the playoffs. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has not revealed who will be starting at QB. It will not matter who starts because Rams QB Matthew Stafford will have another pick-six in him on Sunday. Pick: 49ers.

Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). Tampa Bay should win this one after purging their locker room of Antonio Brown. I will be waiting to see Brown in a Toronto Argonauts jersey next season. Pick: Buccaneers.

Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (11-5). The Cardinals can win the division with a Rams loss and an Arizona win. The Seahawks offense looked amazing last week, but they were playing the Lions. Pick: Cardinals.

New England Patriots (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (8-8). The Dolphins defense will not be able to blitz because the Patriots will focus on running the ball. Pick: Patriots.

New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9). "This is a cold call!" The Falcons look to sweep the season series against the Saints. Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts needs 58 more yards to break the rookie record for receiving yards for a TE. He will break the record and will lead the Falcons to victory while knocking the Saints out of the playoffs. Pick: Falcons.

New York Jets (4-12) at Buffalo Bills (10-6). The Bills have to win in order to clinch the AFC East Division for the second year in a row. Playing against the Jets will help. Pick: Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (9-7). This game will be for the last playoff spot in the AFC. The winning team will be in; the losing team will be out. The Raiders secondary is so depleted that CB Nate Hobbs was arrested during the week with a DUI, but he will have to play on Sunday. That means that Chargers wide receivers will have a field day. Pick: Chargers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nfl# national football league# football# playoffs# nfl regular season

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
558 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Lawrence, KS

Under Rated Society at Replay Lounge on January 21

The independent rap group Under Rated Society will be in concert along with combatxcarl and Midwestern on Friday, January 21st at 10 PM CST at the Replay Lounge in Lawrence, KS. Start your pregame tailgating a night early before the big game between Kansas and Kansas State on the 22nd.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

School in Chicago is temporarily cancelled

Earlier this week, the city of Chicago started a mandate that a person would have to show verifiable proof of the current medical status before entering a restaurant, a gym, a bar, a movie theater, or any other public indoor space. Using common sense, one would know that the city would not be prepared for the ramifications that the mandate would cause.

Read full story

My 2021-22 NFL Regular Season Week 17 picks

Congratulations to making it to 2022! Happy New Year! We are now in the thick of the National Football League (NFL) playoff race with two games to go in the regular season. Last week, I went 10-6 to push my overall record to 146-92-1 for the season. Also from last week, commenter Albie Curry was totally wrong with his comment. I do pick underdogs every week. Mr. Curry's New Year's Resolution for 2022 is to stop making comments filled with misinformation and alternative facts. Now, here is a look at the Week 17 picks.

Read full story
1 comments
Princeton, IL

Home for the Holidays Light Show this weekend

Even though Christmas is now over, you still have one more weekend to remain festive for the holidays. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair have joined forces to create the Home for the Holidays Light Show.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 16 picks

Due to all of the injuries during games and due to postponements of thee games, I went 8-8 in last week's NFL picks, which put my overall record at (136-86-1). The NFL has plenty of more players on the reserve list because of the new variant. Now, I will stop making excuses because nobody has cheese for my whine. Here are my selections for Week 16.

Read full story
4 comments

CrushedVelvet for the holidays

Last month, the rock singer CrushedVelvet from the Boston area released her first-ever EP titled "Better Late Than Never" on Spotify. The title of the EP is poignant of her arduous road as an indie rock songstress playing gigs for over two decades and not receiving a deal from a major record label. Please take a moment to listen to the EP in the above link.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, IL

Rittenhouse to speak in Phoenix

Before spreading Christmas cheer next week in the Phoenix area, you now have the opportunity to hear Kyle Rittenhouse speak this weekend. He is scheduled to be the main speaker at AmericaFest2021 (AMFEST) at the Phoenix Convention Center. AmericaFest2021 is sponsored by Turning Point USA and will be running from Saturday, December 18th until Tuesday, December 21st. AmericaFest2021 is a convention geared towards those who claim to be rooted in conservatism.

Read full story
9 comments

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 15 picks

Last week, I did better than expected and went 9-5. That put my overall record for this season of picking games at 128-78-1. All of the bye weeks are complete, so we will bask in the glow of a full slate of 16 games each week for the rest of the season. The picks will be tricky for this week and for the rest of the season due to players missing games due to injuries and due to specific quarantine protocols. However, I will not use that as an excuse. Here are my picks for Week 15.

Read full story
1 comments

2021/22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw results

Earlier today, the Union of European Footballers Association (UEFA) Champions League Knockout Round of 16 draw was held at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The top 16 soccer teams in Europe will be matched up in a home-and-home series after Group Stage qualifying.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 14 picks

Before I make the picks for Week 14, I want to thank all of the readers who caught the typo from last week's post and commented to me about the geographical error. I was able to fix the typo. Now, I need to make my picks better than last week because I went 8-6 for Week 13 of the National Football League regular season, which put my record for the season at 119-73-1.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Rittenhouse appreciation rally held in SLC

In case you missed the festivities over the weekend, the far-right conservative group known as the Proud Boys held a Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation rally this past Saturday at Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Festival of Gnomes scheduled for this weekend

A Christmastime tradition is back once again in Joliet with the 45th annual "Festival of Gnomes" at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre this weekend. The "Festival of Gnomes" will be held on Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, December 5th at 2 PM CST.

Read full story
1 comments

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 13 picks

I must have eaten too much turkey last week because my record for last week was 8-7 even though I was 3-0 for the Thanksgiving games. My overall record for the NFL regular season so far is 111-67-1.

Read full story
2 comments
Shorewood, IL

Shorewood holiday market scheduled from 12/3 to 12/5

The Village of Shorewood will be holding their first-ever outdoor holiday market from Friday, December 3rd until Sunday, December 5th. For all three days, the market will be open from 4 PM CST to 8 PM CST.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 12 picks

For some unknown reason, my picks for Week 11 of the NFL regular season were the best out of any weeks of this season so far. My Week 11 record was 12-3, which put my overall record at 104-60-1 in picking games head-to-head. Let's see if that record can be matched with this week's picks. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals have a bye this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Grundy County, IL

2021 Grundy County Land Use Gently Used Toy Drive

The Grundy County Land Use Department is currently holding a Gently Used Toy Drive from now until Friday, December 19th. The goal of this toy drive as with any toy drive is to make sure that each and every child receives a gift on Christmas Day.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 11 picks

Last week was my worst week of the year in picking NFL regular season games. Last week's record was 5-8-1. Nevertheless, my overall record for the season is still decent at 92-57-1. Instead of quitting to make picks, I decided to redeem myself this week with picks for Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams are on a bye this week.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois State Agencies Job Fair scheduled for 11/18

The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding a Illinois State Agencies Job Fair on Thursday, November 18th from 10 AM to 1 PM CST. IL State Agencies FairWorkforce Center of Will County.

Read full story

2021 Elevate Collective Holiday Drive

The Elevate Collective Clayton Homeless Giveback Group will be holding a food and clothing drive from now until the end of this year. The goal of this food and clothing drive is to provide necessities for the homeless and for those in need in the East Bay area of California during this upcoming winter.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy