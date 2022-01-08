My 2021-22 Week 18 NFL Regular Season picks

We have reached the last weekend of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. Playoff spots and playoff seeds are still up for grabs in both conferences.

My record for last week was 10-6, which puts my overall regular season record at 156-98-1. Hopefully, I want the loss column to remain under 100, which means that my picks must be flawless for the final week.

Please leave a comment in regards to who you think will win because a commenter picked a Cincy win even though I picked Kansas City. If you think that one of my picks is incorrect, then leave a comment with your pick. All good things must come to an end -- here are my picks. Thank you for reading these picks each and every week.

Saturday, January 8th

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Denver Broncos (7-9). The Chiefs still have a chance at the #1 seed in the AFC if they win and the Tennessee Titans lose on Sunday. That should give Kansas City enough incentive to win this game. Pick: Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-7). Both teams are locked in for the playoffs. Plus, Dallas has already won the NFC East Division. Both teams should be playing most of their bench players for this game, which would give the Eagles the advantage because Philadelphia has more depth. Pick: Eagles.

Sunday, January 9th

Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1). The Packers already have the #1 seed in the NFC, but QB Aaron Rodgers will be playing on Sunday because of the whole MVP issue that occurred during the week. Pick: Packers.

Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14). It's very simple for the Colts. Win and Indianapolis will be in. This must-win game is made even easier since they will be playing Jacksonville. Pick: Colts.

Washington Football Team (6-10) at New York Giants (4-12). As long as Mike Glennon is starting for New York, the Giants are not winning. Pick: WFT.

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9). Both of these coaches should be fired on Monday, so players on both teams will be looking to play hard so that their new coach will not bounce them from the team next season. I was going to pick the Bears, but QB Justin Fields was placed on the reserve list. Pick: Vikings.

Tennessee Titans (11-5) at Houston Texans (4-12). The Titans need a win in order to become the #1 seed in the AFC. Tennessee is also helped by the fact that they are playing the Texans. Pick: Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-8). The only game the Ravens won without Lamar Jackson at QB this season was against the Bears. Pick: Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at Cleveland Browns (7-9). Cincy will be resting most of their starters for this game, which means that Browns starting QB Case Keenum will have a field day. The only reason to watch this game will be to see when Browns fans start a "Let's go Brandon" chant for Brandon Allen, the Bengals QB for this week (because Ohio). Pick: Browns.

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (12-4). The Niners smoked the Rams 31-10 the last time they played in November. The Niners have to win this game in order to qualify for the playoffs. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has not revealed who will be starting at QB. It will not matter who starts because Rams QB Matthew Stafford will have another pick-six in him on Sunday. Pick: 49ers.

Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4). Tampa Bay should win this one after purging their locker room of Antonio Brown. I will be waiting to see Brown in a Toronto Argonauts jersey next season. Pick: Buccaneers.

Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (11-5). The Cardinals can win the division with a Rams loss and an Arizona win. The Seahawks offense looked amazing last week, but they were playing the Lions. Pick: Cardinals.

New England Patriots (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (8-8). The Dolphins defense will not be able to blitz because the Patriots will focus on running the ball. Pick: Patriots.

New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9). "This is a cold call!" The Falcons look to sweep the season series against the Saints. Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts needs 58 more yards to break the rookie record for receiving yards for a TE. He will break the record and will lead the Falcons to victory while knocking the Saints out of the playoffs. Pick: Falcons.

New York Jets (4-12) at Buffalo Bills (10-6). The Bills have to win in order to clinch the AFC East Division for the second year in a row. Playing against the Jets will help. Pick: Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (9-7). This game will be for the last playoff spot in the AFC. The winning team will be in; the losing team will be out. The Raiders secondary is so depleted that CB Nate Hobbs was arrested during the week with a DUI, but he will have to play on Sunday. That means that Chargers wide receivers will have a field day. Pick: Chargers.