Home for the Holidays Light Show this weekend

Even though Christmas is now over, you still have one more weekend to remain festive for the holidays. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair have joined forces to create the Home for the Holidays Light Show.

Vector Garland light bulbs Pixabay

The Home for the Holidays Light Show will be this Friday and this Saturday (December 31st, 2021 and January 1st, 2022) from 5 PM CST until 9 PM CST at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton, IL. The entire county fairgrounds will be decorated with all sorts of things associated with Christmas. Some of the main attractions are Santa Claus and his sleigh, an entire family of snowmen, and a wonderful array of Christmas light displays.

The Home for the Holidays Light Show is the first in the history of Bureau County located in western Illinois. The city is relatively easy to find since US Highway 80 and US Highway Routes 34 and 6 all run through this town. The address of the Bureau County Fairgrounds is 811 W. Peru Street in Princeton.

Once you reach the Bureau County Fairgrounds, follow the signs to the entrance for the Home for the Holidays Light Show. Then, you and your family will be able to drive around the county fairgrounds in order to see all of the wonderful displays created in this extravaganza.

The Home for the Holidays Light Show is free. However, donations will be accepted so that the Home for the Holidays Light Show can be held again next year. For more information, you can check out the Home for the Holidays Light Show Facebook page.