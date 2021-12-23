My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 16 picks

Due to all of the injuries during games and due to postponements of thee games, I went 8-8 in last week's NFL picks, which put my overall record at (136-86-1). The NFL has plenty of more players on the reserve list because of the new variant. Now, I will stop making excuses because nobody has cheese for my whine. Here are my selections for Week 16.

Football Pixabay

Thursday, December 23rd

San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at Tennessee Titans (9-5). Tennessee thrives when they capitalize on the mistakes of their opponents. However, the Titans have been the team making mistakes over the past few weeks, while San Francisco is rolling right now. Pick: 49ers.

Saturday, December 25th (Merry Christmas!)

Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3). The Browns just lost on Monday night, and they have to come back and play on Saturday with the most players on the reserve list at the time of this writing. Pick: Packers.

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4). If the Cardinals could not stop the Lions from running the ball, then they are sure not going to contain Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Pick: Colts.

Sunday, December 26th

New York Giants (4-10) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7). Although the Eagles just played on Tuesday evening, they can rest on the fact that Sean Glennon will be the starting QB for the Giants. Pick: Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7). This game will be close, but the Rams should close things out in the 4th quarter. Pick: Rams.

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at New England Patriots (9-5). The weather will be a little bit better for this game, so the advantage the Patriots had against the Bills last time will not be a factor this time. Pick: Bills.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) at Carolina Panthers (5-9). We all know that Tom Brady is going to bounce back after the Bucs were shut out Sunday night by the Saints. Pick: Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at New York Jets (3-11). The depth for the Jets will be depleted for this game with 12 players on the reserve list. No Jaguars are on this list. Pick: Jaguars.

Detroit Lions (2-11-1) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8). Unfortunately for the Lions, QB Jared Goff was placed on the reserve list. Pick: Falcons.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Houston Texans (3-11). As long as the Chargers do not hand the ball off to Joshua Kelley near the goal line, the Chargers should win. Plus, Texans WR Brandin Cooks is on the reserve list. Pick: Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-6). Nine defensive players for the Ravens are on the reserve list. Pick: Bengals.

Chicago Bears (4-10) at Seattle Seahawks (5-9). Both starting cornerbacks for the Bears are still on the reserve list. Pick: Seahawks.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-4). The Steelers are about to catch a break because Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce are on the reserve list. Pick: Steelers.

Denver Broncos (7-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7). Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is out for this game. Pick: Raiders.

Washington Football Team (6-8) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4). WFT will have to start Garrett Gilbert again at QB. Pick: Cowboys.

Monday, December 27th

Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7). The Dolphins have won six games in a row. The Saints just shut out the Buccaneers. Both teams are on a roll right now, but the Saints defense will show up again on Monday. Pick: Saints.