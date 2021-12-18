Rittenhouse to speak in Phoenix

Before spreading Christmas cheer next week in the Phoenix area, you now have the opportunity to hear Kyle Rittenhouse speak this weekend. He is scheduled to be the main speaker at AmericaFest2021 (AMFEST) at the Phoenix Convention Center. AmericaFest2021 is sponsored by Turning Point USA and will be running from Saturday, December 18th until Tuesday, December 21st. AmericaFest2021 is a convention geared towards those who claim to be rooted in conservatism.

American Flag Pixabay

He is a last-minute addition to AmericaFest2021 because his name is not listed on the itinerary. However, if you look at the agenda, then you can see the day and the time when he will speak to convention goers. The opening time slot listed as TBA (to be announced) on the agenda is on Sunday afternoon from 3:47 PM until 4:15 PM MST.

Unless you have totally quarantined yourself for the entire year, you know that Rittenhouse was acquitted last month for killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, WI last year. His mother drove him to the protest from Antioch, IL after he bought an AR-15 assault rifle. The acquittal is still a political flashpoint even though the incident happened last year because he should not have even been there in the first place. However, others support his awkward method of vigilantism.

Other speakers scheduled to appear at AmericaFest2021 are Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

There will also be concerts on Saturday and Monday. Saturday's concert will be headlined by RaeLynn and Brantley Gilbert. Monday's concert will be headlined by Lee Greenwood and Dustin Lynch.

If you have any idea on what you think Rittenhouse will talk about at this event, then please let me know in the comments.