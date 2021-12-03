My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 13 picks

I must have eaten too much turkey last week because my record for last week was 8-7 even though I was 3-0 for the Thanksgiving games. My overall record for the NFL regular season so far is 111-67-1.

If you check out the comments, I also received my first heckler in my weekly picks section. He chose to heckle me, but was too shy to leave his own picks. That's the problem with America in a microcosm: criticism of others while lacking solutions of their own. Nevertheless, here are my picks for Week 13. The Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers, and the Tennessee Titans are all on a bye this week.

Football Pixabay

Thursday, December 2nd

Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-6). The Cowboys offense should be back to full strength with WR CeeDee Lamb returning and WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable to return, which more than likely means that Cooper will play as well. Pick: Cowboys.

Sunday, December 5th

New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7). Giants QB Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury. That's not a good sign against a Dolphins team that has won three in a row due to an all-out blitz defense. Pick: Miami.

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (2-9). Indianapolis should be able to bounce back after last week's loss. Pick: Colts.

Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Detroit Lions (0-10-1). The Lions messed up their chance to defeat the Vikings earlier this season due to a last-second field goal by Minnesota. Pick: Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at New York Jets (3-8). I do not see the Eagles playing as bad as they did last week. Pick: Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7). Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins could possibly be back this week. Pick: Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4). Both teams have winning records, but the Chargers point differential is -20, while the Bengals point differential is +83. Pick: Bengals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Atlanta Falcons (5-6). With a loss, Atlanta will not be able to win the NFC South Division. Tampa Bay will be able to capitalize on that pressure. Pick: Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) at Los Angeles Rams (7-4). Surprisingly, both teams are on a three-game losing streak. The Rams have to win this one or they can kiss their NFC West Division title chances goodbye. Pick: Rams.

Washington Football Team (5-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-5). Blame this prediction on the scheduling. WFT just played on Monday and will have to fly across the nation to play against the Raiders, who have not played since Thanksgiving. Pick: Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1). Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will look to redeem himself after throwing four interceptions on Sunday night. Pick: Ravens.

San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-8). Scheduling will also hurt the Seahawks as well after having to fly cross-country this week. Pick: 49ers.

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4). Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 after a bye week. Pick: Chiefs.

Monday, December 6th

New England Patriots (8-4) at Buffalo Bills (7-4). The Patriots are absolutely rolling right now on a six-game winning streak. However, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger possibly could not play on Monday. This could leave a definite void in the Patriots secondary. Pick: Bills.

If you have any picks that you would like to make, then please leave a comment.