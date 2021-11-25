My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 12 picks

For some unknown reason, my picks for Week 11 of the NFL regular season were the best out of any weeks of this season so far. My Week 11 record was 12-3, which put my overall record at 104-60-1 in picking games head-to-head. Let's see if that record can be matched with this week's picks. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals have a bye this week.

Football Pixabay

Thursday November 25th

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (0-9-1). The Bears are absolutely reeling after losing five games in a row. However, they will be playing Detroit, who has not won a game all season long. Pick: Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3). The Raiders have lost two in a row, but the Cowboys are totally out of sync due to injuries on offense. Pick: Raiders.

Buffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5). Saints RB Alvin Kamara is still out. Pick: Bills.

Sunday November 28th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5). Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will have to score five TD's again this week for the Colts to win, but the Bucs have a stout run defense. Pick: Buccaneers.

New York Jets (2-8) at Houston Texans (2-8). The Texans are about to have a winning streak. Pick: Houston.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at New York Giants (3-7). The Eagles are on a two-game winning streak while the Giants will look to be less atrocious than their play on Monday night. Pick: Philadelphia.

Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7). Cam Newton has only lost once to the Dolphins throughout his entire career. Pick: Panthers.

Tennessee Titans (8-3) at New England Patriots (7-4). I cannot pick the Titans after they lost to the Texans this past Sunday. Pick: Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). The Steelers secondary is in absolute disarray. Pick: Bengals.

Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8). Atlanta's offense was non-existent last week. Pick: Jaguars.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Denver Broncos (5-5). The Chargers will be tied for first in the AFC West with a win. Incentive is motivation. Pick: Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3). Packers QB Aaron Rodgers playing on a broken toe against the Rams pass rush is not a good idea. Pick: Rams.

Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-5). Minnesota has been impressive lately with wins over the Chargers and the Packers in the last two weeks. Pick: Vikings.

Cleveland Browns (6-5) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3). Lamar Jackson is back! Pick: Ravens.

Monday November 29th

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at Washington Football Team (4-6). Let's hope that there will be some good guests on ManningCast this week because Seattle has mailed it in for this season. Pick: WFT.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!