2021 Elevate Collective Holiday Drive

The Elevate Collective Clayton Homeless Giveback Group will be holding a food and clothing drive from now until the end of this year. The goal of this food and clothing drive is to provide necessities for the homeless and for those in need in the East Bay area of California during this upcoming winter.

Food and Clothing Drive c/o The Forge Agency

For this food and clothing drive, all proceeds will go to three specific nonprofit charities in the East Bay that are helping people in a positive way. The three charities are Friends Feeding Friends in Concord, CA, Hope680 in Concord, CA, and Urban Housing Project in Oakland, CA.

Friends Feeding Friends is an outreach ministry ran by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Concord, CA. Hope680 is a homeless outreach that operates out of Concord, CA and helps the communities in Concord, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, and Martinez. The Urban Housing Project is ran by the city of Oakland for the purpose of establishing additional affordable housing for the homeless.

The Elective Collective Clayton Homeless Giveback Group has three different drop-off locations throughout the area. Here is where you can drop off your food and clothing donations.

- Stealth Sports Center in Concord, CA. The Stealth Sports Center is located within the El Monte Shopping Center in Concord.

- Contra Costa Coffee featuring Ginger's Gelato in Walnut Creek, CA. Contra Costa Coffee featuring Ginger's Gelato is located within the Citrus Center in Walnut Creek.

- OnePlant in Antioch, CA.

The best types of food to donate are canned goods and goods that are in pre-packaged boxes because they have a long shelf life. Any type of clothing can be donated as long as the clothing has been washed before donating.

If you want to donate without dropping off food and clothing, then take another look at the links in the above flyer.