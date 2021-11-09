Discounts for 2021 Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, we honor all of the people that have previously served in the US military and are currently serving in the US military. This day is very important because if it was not for the military, then you would not have the freedom now to read this article.

I know that I would never enlist to be involved in military combat, so I make sure that I pay my respects to all of the soldiers that have given their blood, their sweat, their tears, and their lives for this country. To make sure that I do that for this Veterans Day that will be this Thursday, I am listing many of the places across the nation that are giving discounts and deals to veterans. To qualify for these discounts, a veteran must show his or her military ID or his or her DD-214 form.

American flag Pixabay

While looking at the discounts, you can also listen to the theme song for many US veterans. The original video from 1984 has been remastered this year.

7-Eleven. All veterans receive a free coffee or a free Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Start your day off here so that you will not be thirsty on Thirsty Thursday. Also, 7-Eleven is running a sweepstakes for veterans in which the winner can become a 7-Eleven superfan influencer and win $11,000.

54th Street Grill. If you are near San Antonio, Dallas, Kansas City, or St. Louis, then you will be able to make a run to 54th Street Grill. All meals that are under $14 will be free for veterans. Most of the sandwiches and the burgers are under $14 at their chain of restaurants.

Another Broken Egg Cafe. A majority of the Broken Egg Cafe chains are located in southeastern US. They are offering a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee to all veterans. The name of this combo is sort of ironic because this is an American holiday, but they are giving away French toast.

Applebee's. All veterans are given a $5 Applebee's gift card that can be used within the next three weeks. Don't drink too many Dollaritas though.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar. All military members will receive 10% off of their order, but they have to dine in. Arooga's is based in northeastern US.

Aspen Creek Grill. All veterans will receive a free meal from their complimentary entree. Aspen Creek Grill is based in Texas along with two restaurants in Louisville, KY.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar. The Burger Bar is offering a free All American Burger with a side to all veterans whether they dine in or not. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar have restaurants in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Bar Louie. Veterans will be able to receive a free flatbread or a free burger. Bar Louie has restaurants in 22 different states.

Beef 'O' Brady's. Veterans receive a free meal with purchase of a meal that is over $10.

Bob Evans. It's time to go down on the farm with Bob Evans giving away free meals from their Veterans Day select menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings. Veterans receive free 10-piece boneless wings and fries.

Buffalo Wings and Rings. Veterans receive free 3-piece chicken tenders and a soft drink.

California Pizza Kitchen. Veterans receive a free entree and beverage while dining in. They will also receive a free buy one, get one free promo that must be used by 11/20.

Casey's General Stores. To all of the veterans in the Midwest, you receive a free coffee at any Casey's store.

Cici's. If you are a veteran looking to fill your gourd for the entire day, then you have to go to Cici's. Cici's is offering a free pizza buffet to all veterans that show their military ID.

There are so many other places throughout the country that are giving out deals on Veterans Day. If you know of a deal that is not listed in this article, then please put the deal in the comments.